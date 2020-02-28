WEBCAST: Watch the Electric Daisy Carnival Mexico 2020 Livestream

Home News Matt Matasci February 28th, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Electric Daisy Carnival, one of the biggest and most recognizeable electronic music festivals in the world. Even if it’s too late to get your passport and book a flight, you can make a dance party in your own living room because the festival is live-streaming sets through the weekend and you can watch them all here.

Some of the performers at the festival include Zedd and Elohim on the Circuit Grounds, Headhunterz B2B Yellow Claw, Don Diablo and Deorro at the Kinetic Field Stage, Carl Cox and Yousef on the Neon Garden, Code Black and Da Tweekaz at the Wasteland Stage, Zaa and BNSO at the Dos Equis stage and Charlotte Fehler and more. Stay tuned for the full streaming schedule.

Day 1 – All Stages

Day 1 – kineticFIELD

Day 1 – circuitGROUNDS

Day 1 – Wasteland

Day 1 – Dos Equis

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi