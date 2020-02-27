mxdwn PREMIERE: Thurlowood Releases Aching Electro-Pop Song “Survivalist” and Announces New Album Discontinue Normal Program for April 2020 Release

Home News Matt Matasci February 27th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Thurlowood’s latest single “Survivalist,” which we’re premiering today, opens without hesitation. The pounding tribal drums, whirring synth patterns and anthemic falsetto verses that open the track are the work of a musician who pulls no punches. This also explains the ambitious themes behind the bombastic synth-pop – Thurlowood’s new album Discontinue Normal Program is quite literally about the history of nuclear armageddon.

The self-released record is out on April 10, 2020 and it’s the first solo record of Bridges + Powerlines singer and keyboardist Andrew Thurlow Wood. It’s rooted in history, though heeds a warning to the current generations to not let the threat of mutually assured destruction be left unchecked. The songs on the new album are described by their creator as “pre-apocalyptic electro indie rock,” a fitting description for the heavy, yet incredibly catchy songs on the album.

Thurlow Wood’s band Bridges + Powerlines have worked with producers like Chris Zane (Passion Pit) and Kieran Kelly (Sufjan Stevens), releasing an EP in 2006, their debut in 2008, Eve in 2011 and in 2013 released Better, an album with songs about Brooklyn. When the band went on hiatus following the release of their fifth album National Fantasy, that’s when Thurlow Wood began to plan his solo debut.

Discontinue Normal Program track list

1. “Survivalist”

2. “Shells”

3. “Reverie”

4. “Specter”

5. “Madman”

6. “C.O.G.”

7. “Hibakusha”

8. “Hawaiian Sunshine”

9. “Clouds”

10. “Elegy/Unless”