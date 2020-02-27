Disq Show an Affinity for Noisy Guitar Pop on New Song “Gentle”

Home News Matt Matasci February 27th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Disq are poised to be the latest band to break out of the Saddle Creek stable of indie rock with their debut album being issued on March 16 through that label. Today they’re releasing a new song from the album, just a few weeks before it drops. The song is called “Gentle” and it’s not a totally ill-fitting name, the track is anything but calm.

It opens with a grinding, slightly dischordant guitar riff and pummelling drums before breaking down into a wiry verse like a less heavy version of Pile or more abrasive Speedy Ortiz. The song is sung by Logan Severson and lyrically discusses the correlation between mental and physical health.

“In early 2019 my health was rapidly declining,” said Severson. “I was losing weight quickly, my head was in a constant fog, and I was feeling very weak. When I went to the doctor, they came up with a few haphazard ideas, but had no real answers for me. These complications culminated in a loss of consciousness, as well as momentarily losing my eyesight (and control over my body) in the crowd of a Mitski concert in Madison that spring. In the weeks after returning from urgent care, I reflected more intently on my health and what could be causing me to feel so terribly. I realized how poorly I’d been dealing with the aspects of my life that had been troubling me, and how fragile my mental and emotional state had really become. Instead of facing my problems and insecurities I chose to ignore them, coping through unhealthy habits. I was creating a vicious cycle of numbing myself to the root of my distress, only to then be confused as to why I felt so bad. Through this experience, I realized the true gravity of the intersection between my mental, emotional, and physical well being. This song is about discovering that connection, and trying to uncover how I fell into these tendencies that cause me harm.”

The new album from Disq, called Collector, mixes a wide variety of styles into its 10 tracks. From post-punk to psych folk, there’s a a great deal of variety offered up by this Madison, WI quintet. The album, which was produced by Rob Schnapf, mostly consists of demos pulled from each of the five members, at least in part explaining its eclecticism.

The band will be touring in the spring, including a stop at SXSW Music Festival in March. They’ll also be playing in Boston, New York at Rough Trade, Denver, Los Angeles at The Echo and then conclude on May 1 in their hometown of Madison.

Disq Tour Dates 2020

3/16-22 – Austin, TX – SXSW

4/3 – Iowa City, IA – Mission Creek Festival

4/4 – Chicago, IL – Schubas ^

4/6 – Detroit, MI – PJ’s Lager House ^

4/7 – Toronto, ON – The Drake ^

4/9 – Boston, MA – Great Scott ^

4/10 – New York, NY – Rough Trade ^

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle ^

4/12 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd ^

4/14 – Nashville, TN – High Watt

4/15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

4/17 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

4/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/20 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar ~

4/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo ~

4/22 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Nord ~

4/24 – Seattle, WA – Barboza ~

4/25 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir ~

4/28 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

5/1 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

* w/ The Districts

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

~ w/ Girl Friday

Collector track list

1. “Daily Routine”

2. “Konichiwa Internet”

3. “I’m Really Trying”

4. “D19”

5. “Loneliness”

6. “Fun Song 4”

7. “Gentle”

8. “Trash”

9. “I Wanna Die”

10. “Drum In”