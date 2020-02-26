mxdwn PREMIERE: Hamish Anderson Grooves in New Video for “You Give Me Something”

Home News Matt Matasci February 26th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Australian blues-rocker Hamish Anderson has most recently been seen opening for Texas bluesman Gary Clark Jr., with his debut album Trouble coming in 2016 and last year seeing the release of its follow-up Out of My Head. One of the singles from the latter album was “You Give Me Something,” which was released late last year. Today, we’re premiering the new video for the single. The video is quite simple, featuring Anderson playing the song on his guitar in a darkened room, with a mysterious woman (played by Mercy Joy Corlew) standing at a table making what appears to be a creating a witch’s brew and putting Anderson under her spell..

“Sonically, I wrote my last single, ‘You Give Me Something’ to feel like a cross between John Lee Hooker and T. Rex in the modern age,” said Anderson. “When we created it’s video, I really wanted to dial up the tension and swagger that the song has, so we leaned into a story about lust and being under a spell. The lighting was a big part of the video reflecting the darker/moodier side of things. It was one of the hottest days in LA when we filmed it – and no air conditioning. Fun fact – at the end of the video I broke a guitar string while I was blindfolded – something that hardly ever happens to me – you can see it at the end. I do think that the homemade voodoo doll did really trigger something; when I toured Europe later, I broke strings during FIVE shows in a row!”

Anderson will be releasing a new single “World’s Gone Mad” next month. He’ll be returning to the United States for shows in support of the new song later this year, so stay tuned for those dates.