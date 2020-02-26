Car Seat Headrest Announces New Album Making a Door Less Open for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Car Seat Headrest

Indie rock band Car Seat Headrest have announced a new album titled Making A Door Less Open, which is set to be released on May 1st via Matador Records. This new album is accompanied by an upcoming tour announcement, and new song titled “Can’t Cool Me Down,” which is accompanied by a visualizer.

“Can’t Cool Me Down” is a breezy indie electronic song, with a main synthesizer a catchy bass line and a dum machine beat, accompanied by an eclectic vocal performance, The track balances between a dance ready song, which contrasts with its deeply reflective lyrics and tone.

This new album is expected to host a variety of genres and styles, which the band states defies any single type of categorization. The band’s frontman Will Toledo states that the song’s lyrics are also at the forefront of the songs, and that they can be considered “folk songs” regardless of their backing instrumental.

“Each track is the result of an intense battle to bring out its natural colors and transform it into a complete work. The songs contain elements of EDM, hip hop, futurism, doo-wop, soul, and of course rock and roll,” Toledo explained in a press statement as Trait. “But underneath all these things I think these may be folk songs, because they can be played and sung in many different ways, and they’re about things that are important to a lot of people: anger with society, sickness, loneliness, love…the way this album plays out is just our own interpretation of the tracks, with Andrew, Ethan and I forming a sort of choir of contrasting natures.”

Making A Door Less Open

1. Weightlifters

2. Can’t Cool Me Down

3. Hollywood

4. Martin

5. Hymn (Remix)

6. There Must Be More Than Blood

7. Deadlines

8. What’s With You Lately

9. Life Worth Missing

10. Famous

11. Deadlines (Alternate Acoustic) [Bonus Track]

12. Hollywood (Acoustic) [Bonus Track]

Tour Dates

4/25 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

5/27 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

5/28 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

5/29 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

5/30 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

6/2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

6/3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

6/4 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

6/6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

6/7 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6/9 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

6/10 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

6/11 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

6/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

6/14 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

6/17 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

6/18 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

6/19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

6/20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore

7/10 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore

7/11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount

7/12 – Portland, OR – Roseland

7/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

7/17 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

7/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

7/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

7/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

7/23 – Houston, TX – White Oak

7/24 – Dallas, TX – Granada

7/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Tower

7/26 – Kansas City, KS – The Crossroads

7/28 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer