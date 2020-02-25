The Hold Steady Announces Constructive Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 25th, 2020 - 1:42 PM

Brooklyn based alt rockers The Hold Steady have announced their 2020 Constructive summer tour. The tour will consist in separate stretches, the first beginning on April 3rd at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the last concluding on September 19th at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Ontario.

The Hold Steady have been active since 2003, and have put out seven studio albums during that time. The band’s most recent, Thrashing Thru The Passion, received high praise from critics, and worked to further cement the legacy of the band as vintage 2000’s east cost rock personified.

The Hold Steady recently performed live at the Brooklyn Bowl in their hometown, which was their last live show of 2019. The band also headlined the Lost Evenings III Festival in Boston, Massachusetts.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2020 DATES

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue w/The Current – SOLD OUT

04/4 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry – SOLD OUT

06/05 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

06/06 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

06/18 – 20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

09/10 – 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

09/16 – 19 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ONT