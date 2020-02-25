RIP: Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dead at 61

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 6:57 PM

Producer, multi-instrumentalist and Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback has passed away according to a representative from the indie rock band. The performer was only 61 at his time of death and a cause of death has not been determined as of press time.

Mazzy Star was formed by Roback and Hope Sandoval in Santa Monica, California back in 1989. Their most popular track “Fade Into You” became their breakout hit back in the 1990s, when it received heavy rotation on VH1, MTV and radio stations. While Sandoval took part in creating the band’s lyrics, Roback composed a majority of the band’s songs.

Roback was also a member of the groups Rain Parade and Opal, the latter of which was previously fronted by Dream Syndicate bassist Kendra Smith back in the 1980s. Sandoval eventually replaced Smith while the band was touring in support of The Jesus & Mary Chain, before eventually forming Mazzy Star.

The band wrapped up a series of winter tour dates last year, following a hiatus caused by the death of their longtime drummer and former Opal member Keith Mitchell. The band’s most recent release Still came out in 2018 and served as a brief EP, capturing their unique sound.

Although short, this collection of four songs does exactly what Mazzy Star wants to achieve at this point in their career,” mxdwn reviewer Adrianna Fujii explained. “While their recent discography may be sparse, the group clearly does not want to aimlessly release music unless it perfectly captures their airy sound like Still does.”