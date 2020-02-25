mxdwn PREMIERE: Lindy Vision Release Psychedelic Synth Song “Gamblers”

Home News Matthew Matasci February 25th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Lindy Vision is a trio of sisters – Dorothy (Dee Dee), Natasha (Na), and Carla Cuylear – who create dark, psychedelic, electronic-tinged alternative rock. They’re releasing a new EP in a week and a half on March 6, Adult Children Part II and today we’re premiering a single from that release, “Gamblers.”

The song opens with a thumping electronic drum beat and piercing guitar riffs, which set the stage for Dee Dee’s rich, deep and nervously quiverying vocal delivery that recalls Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster. The song is rounded out by thundering percussion that adds a bit of a primitive element to the indie rock sound.

Adult Children Part II is a companion piece to the trio’s previous EP, Adult Children Part I, exploring the concept of being adult children of alcholics as inspired by Dr. Janet Woititz’ book, Adult Children of Alcoholics.

It was recorded in El Paso, TX at the legendary studio Sonic Ranch with Enrique Tena Padilla as the producer. Padilla is known for his work with California pysch-rock bands like Wand, GOGGS and Oh Sees, and he lends a touch of that outsider psychedelia to the swirling darkwave sounds of Lindy Vision. While the band cites influences like Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Santigold and their songs do reflect this influence, these songs are not like many other artists.

“The instruments we play are reflective of our family dynamic,” said Carla. “Dee Dee is the oldest and the lead singer; she’s our leader. She’s always been that way for our family. Na plays guitar, she’s the accompaniment & flair—the middle child. As the youngest, I pick up the rest of the pieces, making arrangements and doing accessory synth and drum parts. It’s very symbolic of our family order.”