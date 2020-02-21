mxdwn PREMIERE: Wray Entrances on New Song “Nebulous”

Home News Matt Matasci February 21st, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Hailing from Birmingham, AL, Wray combines a variety of influences into their dream pop concoction. That sound is perfectly exemplified on their new song, “Nebulous,” which we’re premiering today. They pull influences from artists like Slowdive, Joy Division and The Cure and will be releasing a new album titled Stream of Youth / Blank World on April 3. It follows the band’s previous two albums, a self-titled release in 2014 and Hypatia in 2016.

The song opens with mysterious, smooth synthesizers setting the atmosphere before a rubbery bass line enters the mix. When bassist and vocalist David Brown’s voice enters the mix, he adds an otherworldly element to the song, smoothly dictating over the songs seven-minute runtime. The guitars from David Swatzell are jazzy and a bit dancy, while the percussion and electric drums from Blake Wimberly remain spartan, allowing the other elements of the song to shine through.

“Sonically, ‘Nebulous’ is a departure from the creature-of-habit that is our process,” says Brown. “We let this song take hold organically and molded it through addition and subtraction. It’s smooth and rough, blurry and sharp, playful and serious.”

The band will be playing a series of shows this month and in the spring of 2020. They’re opening for surf rock band Man Or Astro-Man? in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois before heading to Idaho for the massive Treefort Festival in Boise.

Feb 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Alphaville ^

Feb 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts *

Feb 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café *

Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – El Club *

Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo Backroom *

Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village *

Mar 27 – 29 – Boise, ID – Treefort Fest

Apr 3 – Birmingham, AL – Seasick Records – Release Show

Apr 7 – Apr 8 – Birmingham, AL – Secret Stages Festival

^ = with New Love Crowd

* = with Man Or Astro-Man?