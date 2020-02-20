NEW MUSIC ALERT: Archers Of Loaf Return with “Raleigh Days” First New Song Since 1998

Home News Matt Matasci February 20th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Fans of vintage ’90s indie rock can rejoice: Archers of Loaf are back and they don’t appear to have lost a step whatsoever. The new song from the band, “Raleigh Days,” has all of the wirey guitar leads and sinewy rhythmic passages of the band’s glory days, topped off with a fist pumping chorus that’s just as much punk rock as it is indie.

The first sign of life from the iconic indie band was the announcement of a tour that would take place this spring – following up their first show in almost four years at Mohawk in Austin, their last show being at Fun Fun Fun Fest, also in Austin (and now actually a defunct festival). They’ll be playing throughout the Southeast and East Coast, playing in Baltimore, Nashville, Boston, Birmingham and more.

The band promised earlier this year that they would be producing new music soon and today that has happened with the release of “Raleigh Days.” Frontman Eric Bachmann said that he would be open to making more music as Archers of Loaf (he’s been pretty busy releasing music as a solo artist the last several years), so long as the band was pushing the envelope forward and not trying to make Icky Mettle 2, referencing the band’s breakout record that featured one of the best songs of the ’90s, “Web in Front.” Luckily “Raleigh Days” seems to be able to show the band taking on some new sonic qualities without completely abandoning what made them such a beloved staple of the underground rock scene for the better part of the ’90s.