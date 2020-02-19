mxdwn PREMIERE: SOFIA Announces New EP Stories For The Sleepless for June 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Coconut”

Home News Matt Matasci February 19th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

SOFIA is a new band from Brazil currently based in Los Angeles. Today the trio, which includes Alex Novaes on guitar, Leo Bomeny on vocals and bass and Bruno Lamas on drums, are announcing their debut EP called Stories for the Sleepless. The six-song EP will be released on June 24 and today we’re excited to premiere the first-ever song to be released by SOFIA, “Coconut,” a lush piece of alt-rock with a subtle yet definite earworm of a chorus.

Along with the new song, the band has debuted a new video, which is one of six that will be made for the EP – one for each song. This video, which was directed by Bomeny and his production team Salt Karamel, introduces us to the main characters, a mysterious woman named Tala and our protagonist, “B.” The two meet in a Los Angeles subway station, where she snatches his last cigarette and chides him for the unhealthy habit.

“‘Coconut’ is a story about acceptance and embracing the little things and differences in a relationship,” said the band about the video. “We want to create a continuous visual narrative that follows our two main characters – B and Tala – throughout the story of our album Stories For The Sleepless with these six films. The visual counterpart for ‘Coconut’ is: while trying to let go of old habits, B encounters a mysterious woman who will take him on a journey of self-discovery and so he is faced with the decision to embrace this change in his life and pursue this new emotion or just lean in to his own comfort zone.”

“Coconut” is a great introduction to this new band, with its brooding, minimalist instrumentation in the verses and shimmering guitars and vocal hooks in the chorus. “‘Coconut’ is, for us, the intersection of all the main lyrical themes and sounds heard on the rest of the album,” said the band. “We found that this song was the best first chapter to our story.”

Listeners can expect similar sounds from the other five songs on Stories for the Sleepless. The album features hard-hitting drumming, lushly arranged guitar passages, hyperactive bass lines and lyrics that are more than just skin-deep. “We just want the listeners to take comfort in knowing that there is someone else out there who shares their fears, doubts, anxieties and crazy feelings that might keep them up at night,” they said. “And hopefully by seeing these emotions in someone else it might help them embrace their own.”

The band make their live debut on March 5 at the Sayers Club in Hollywood. You can also pre-save “Coconut” on your favorite DSP.