Amanda Palmer Says She’s Releasing an Australian Bushfire Charity Record with Six Collaborators Next Week

Independent singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer, recently published a lengthy Instagram post thanking her husband Neil Gaiman, and revealed that she will be dropping a charity record next week, in support of organizations helping victims of the Australian bushfire. This record is set to host six collaborators, although they have not been revealed yet.
“I’m (sic) going to drop a huge bushfire charity record with six collaborators next week, and along with my team scrambling and my patrons… ” Palmer stated on the Instagram post. “I (sic) know it wouldn’t have been able to happen if I’d (sic) been here in Melbourne (sic) with Ash (sic) on my own. so Neil (sic): I (sic) love you.”
i’d never seen this one before but awwwww. and it’s a good reminder to say something out the man that is my husband, mr @neilhimself. he’s a writer. i’m a musician. our lives are weird. we both travel for work. for two years we wobbled and pivoted and scrambled around the globe with a 2-3 year old while neil made a TV show called good omens that he was not expecting to showrun. we had a lot of talks and we agreed to have each others’ backs. i took ash sometimes for weeks or months at a time while neil slaved on his show. we knew at a certain point the tables would turn and i would head out on tour…and he would need to hold down the fort. and may i say: he has been fucking holding down the fort, people. late flights, school runs, last-minute shows, accidental albums, late studio nights…neil has had my back through these last few months just like i had his. i fucking love him. he’s a good dad. ash is 4 now. and nothing makes me happier than seeing our kid watch us as we step on each other’s egos on a daily basis and then do the difficult and delicate work of repairing each other’s wounded hearts when we do it. i’m going to drop a huge bushfire charity record with six collaborators next week, and along with my team scrambling and my patrons…i know it wouldn’t have been able to happen if i’d been here in melbourne with ash on my own. so neil: i love you. thank you. i think we’re doing ok. meanwhile y’all: in “neil and amanda do shit together” news….melbourne, please save march 8th. we are going to do a bushfire benefit, location TBA. boston, save june 11 & 12. we are going to do something…well, amazing. trust us. perth: neil has a solo show the night after my show at the perth festival (mine is feb 22, his is 23rd). i’m about to hit adelaide fringe for a two night stand at bonython hall, this feb 14 and 15th, then i’m at sydney’s ginormous enmore theatre on feb 20. i’m also doing a show in darwin at the end of the run…then to new zealand for auckland, wellington and christchurch. photo by iancinerate on deviant art and came to me via the @amandapalmer_fanpage….and from the outfits i can tell it’s somewhere on the theatre is evil tour in 2012/2013.
While Palmer is best known as a musical artist, the performer is also a prominent activist and is politically outspoken. The performer released a track titled “Everybody Knows Somebody” last year, which tackled American gun violence and mass shootings . Her works has also covered hot-button topics such as woman’s access to abortion in “Voicemail to Jill,” and the Me Too movement with “Mr. Weinstein Will See You Now.”
While the performer does tackle serious issues with her music, she has also responded to certain issues in a comedic manner. Palmer recently collaborated with Sarah-Louise Young and Maxim Melton for a parody music video titled “The French Brexit Song,” which track pokes fun at the Brexit referendum. She also released a collaborative video with Andrew O’Neill titled the “Anti-Ukulele Song,” which pokes fun at corporations using upbeat ukulele music for their advertisements.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat