Amanda Palmer Says She’s Releasing an Australian Bushfire Charity Record with Six Collaborators Next Week

Independent singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer, recently published a lengthy Instagram post thanking her husband Neil Gaiman, and revealed that she will be dropping a charity record next week, in support of organizations helping victims of the Australian bushfire. This record is set to host six collaborators, although they have not been revealed yet.

“I’m (sic) going to drop a huge bushfire charity record with six collaborators next week, and along with my team scrambling and my patrons… ” Palmer stated on the Instagram post. “I (sic) know it wouldn’t have been able to happen if I’d (sic) been here in Melbourne (sic) with Ash (sic) on my own. so Neil (sic): I (sic) love you.”

While Palmer is best known as a musical artist, the performer is also a prominent activist and is politically outspoken. The performer released a track titled “Everybody Knows Somebody” last year, which tackled American gun violence and mass shootings . Her works has also covered hot-button topics such as woman’s access to abortion in “Voicemail to Jill,” and the Me Too movement with “Mr. Weinstein Will See You Now.”

While the performer does tackle serious issues with her music, she has also responded to certain issues in a comedic manner. Palmer recently collaborated with Sarah-Louise Young and Maxim Melton for a parody music video titled “The French Brexit Song,” which track pokes fun at the Brexit referendum. She also released a collaborative video with Andrew O’Neill titled the “Anti-Ukulele Song,” which pokes fun at corporations using upbeat ukulele music for their advertisements.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat