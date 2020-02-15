Machine Head Releases New Anti-Valentine’s Day Song “Circle The Drain”

Machine Head has released a new song called “Circle the Drain.” Guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn describes it as an anti-Valentine’s Day song, saying, “The song is inspired by an acquaintance of mine who returned from Afghanistan only to have his relationship fall apart with his girl. She had messed around on him, then got paranoid about him messing around on her, and drove him crazy. We had a conversation on Valentine’s Day and he said to me, ‘They were just circling the drain…’ The phrase struck me. A few days later, I incorporated it into the song I’d been working on.”
He continued to say “It was a strange parallel with my life at the time, having recently had two band members quit, and even more bizarrely, two long-time couple friends of my wife and I, also divorced. It was breakup season, and it played out with friends taking sides, people not being invited to certain events anymore, social and emotional pressure, and all the typical stuff that happens when a relationship goes bad.”
The song was produced by Flynn and co-produced by Zach Ohren Take a listen to the track below.
The band is currently on the North American leg of their tour and will continue on to Europe beginning in April. See the list of dates below.
Flynn recently announced he has recorded a covers album with his project Robb Flynn & Friends. A release date and title have yet to be announced.
Machine Head 2020 Tour Dates
02/15 – Chicago, IL – Metro
02/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
02/18 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
02/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/19 – Zaragoza, ES – Teatro de las Esquinas
04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES – Capitol
04/23 – Oporto, PT – Coliseu de Porto
04/24 – Lisbon, PT – Coliseu de Lisboa
04/25 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera
04/27 – Malaga, ES – Paris 15
04/28 – Murcia, ES – Gamma
04/28 – Valencia, ES – Republicca
05/01 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz
05/02 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini
05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE – MHP Arena
05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
05/08 – Hannover, DE – Swiss Life Hall
05/09 – Prague, CZ – Forum Karlin
05/10 – Bratislava, SI – Refinery Gallery
05/12 – Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club
05/13 – Sofia, BU – Universiada Hall
05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR – Fix Factory Of Sound
05/16 – Athens, GR – Piraeus Academy
05/20 – Kiev, UA – Stereoplaza
05/22 – Moscow, RU – 1930 Moscow
05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU – A2
05/25 – Helsinki, FI – The Circus
05/28 – Stockholm, SE – Fryhuset Arenan
05/29 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
05/30 – Aarhus, DEK – Train
06/01 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36
06/02 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoliredenburg
06/03 – Lille, FR – Aeronef
06/05 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
06/06 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat