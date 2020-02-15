Machine Head Releases New Anti-Valentine’s Day Song “Circle The Drain”

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2020 - 11:05 AM

Machine Head has released a new song called “Circle the Drain.” Guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn describes it as an anti-Valentine’s Day song, saying, “The song is inspired by an acquaintance of mine who returned from Afghanistan only to have his relationship fall apart with his girl. She had messed around on him, then got paranoid about him messing around on her, and drove him crazy. We had a conversation on Valentine’s Day and he said to me, ‘They were just circling the drain…’ The phrase struck me. A few days later, I incorporated it into the song I’d been working on.”

He continued to say “It was a strange parallel with my life at the time, having recently had two band members quit, and even more bizarrely, two long-time couple friends of my wife and I, also divorced. It was breakup season, and it played out with friends taking sides, people not being invited to certain events anymore, social and emotional pressure, and all the typical stuff that happens when a relationship goes bad.”

The song was produced by Flynn and co-produced by Zach Ohren Take a listen to the track below.

The band is currently on the North American leg of their tour and will continue on to Europe beginning in April. See the list of dates below.

Flynn recently announced he has recorded a covers album with his project Robb Flynn & Friends. A release date and title have yet to be announced.

Machine Head 2020 Tour Dates

02/15 – Chicago, IL – Metro

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

02/18 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

02/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/19 – Zaragoza, ES – Teatro de las Esquinas

04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES – Capitol

04/23 – Oporto, PT – Coliseu de Porto

04/24 – Lisbon, PT – Coliseu de Lisboa

04/25 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

04/27 – Malaga, ES – Paris 15

04/28 – Murcia, ES – Gamma

04/28 – Valencia, ES – Republicca

05/01 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

05/02 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini

05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE – MHP Arena

05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

05/08 – Hannover, DE – Swiss Life Hall

05/09 – Prague, CZ – Forum Karlin

05/10 – Bratislava, SI – Refinery Gallery

05/12 – Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club

05/13 – Sofia, BU – Universiada Hall

05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR – Fix Factory Of Sound

05/16 – Athens, GR – Piraeus Academy

05/20 – Kiev, UA – Stereoplaza

05/22 – Moscow, RU – 1930 Moscow

05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU – A2

05/25 – Helsinki, FI – The Circus

05/28 – Stockholm, SE – Fryhuset Arenan

05/29 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

05/30 – Aarhus, DEK – Train

06/01 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36

06/02 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoliredenburg

06/03 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

06/05 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

06/06 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat