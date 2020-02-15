Buzzcocks Release “Gotta Get Better,” First Song Since The Death Of Pete Shelley

Home News Kelly Tucker February 15th, 2020 - 3:22 PM

The Buzzcocks just released a new punk single, “Gotta Get Better” with a fleshed out guitar intro before you hear Steve Diggle on vocals. The band has a good sound in the new track, with Diggle’s lyrics, “Gotta Get Better. If you ever change your mind. There is one thing you might find, deep inside of you. I know it’s gotta get better. Gotta get better. Oh yeah.” The band has been going strong since Pete Shelley died in 2018. “Gotta Get Better” was released six years ago as a solo by Diggle but has since been redone and out now as a 7″ via Cherry Red.

The band performed a tribute show and celebration of Shelley’s life last last June 21, 2019 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The show was in honor of singer-songwriter and guitarist Pete Shelley, who passed away in December 2018 at age 63 from a heart attack. Shelley, the co-founder and lead singer of the Buzzcocks, had a successful career spanning over five decades and is held in high esteem within the music industry. Shelley has influenced generations for his solo work and alongside Buzzcock’s band members Howard Devoto, Steve Diggle, Steve Garvey, and John Maherin. Members of The Damned, as well as Thurston Moore, the Only Ones, Penetration, the Skids and Tim Burgess all participated in the tribute.

Diggle, guitarist of the Buzzcocks said about the tribute show last year, “I’m looking forward to an amazing show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It’s going to be the perfect setting for us and our fans to pay tribute to Pete Shelley.” Billy Joe Armstrong, from Green Day said, “Rest in peace Pete Shelley, you truly are an inspiration to me, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool. We covered ‘Ever Fallen In Love’ as best we could. ‘Singles Going Steady’ was a huge record for me. Buzzcocks pretty much invented a style that would influence multiple generations of lonesome hearts and weirdos.”

The Buzzcock’s performed at Belle & Sebastian’s, The Boaty Weekender last August 8– 12, 2019. The music event aboard the Norwegian Jade, sailed from Barcelona to Cagliari, Sardinia. The Buzzcocks will be on tour, hitting coastal cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. They will also perform in Las Vegas on May 22 for Punk Rock Bowling.

Buzzcocks – 2020 Tour Dates

05/18 – San Diego – Casbah

05/20 – Los Angeles – El Rey

05/22 – Las Vegas – Punk Rock Bowling

05/24 – San Francisco – Slim’s

05/26 – Portland – Wonder Ballroom

05/27 – Seattle – Neumos