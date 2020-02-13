Wynonna and Bob Weir Team Up for Cover of “Ramble On Rose”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 13th, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Legendary Grateful Dead guitarist and singer Bob Weir recently teamed up with Wynonna of Wynonna & the Big noise to record a rendition of the Grateful Dead’s “Ramble On Rose”. The cover captures the original beauty of the song while providing a modern feel to the song, all with Wynonna and Weir’s vocals blending together in harmonies reminiscent of the Dead themselves.

The duo recently performed a set at the Fillmore in San Fransisco where they covered “Why Not Me” by The Judd’s and “Ramble On Rose” by the Dead. “Well OK, this is a train that’s been steamin’ down the tracks for a while now – and it finally got here. What fun,” said Weir of their set after the performance.

Wynonna Ellen Judd, better known by her stage name Wynonna, made her name with her mother singing as the country duo Judd. As a solo artist, she recorded Wynonna & the Big Noise in 2016, her most recent work, which rose to number 14 on Billboard’s US Top 100 Country Albums. Bob Weir made his name playing with Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, America’s quintessential hippie jam band. Though the Dead are widely known for their cult following among their fans, their musical contributions cannot be overstated, and Weir’s work on vocals and guitar provided some of classic rock’s most legendary harmonies throughout the 1960’s.

Check out Bob Weir and Wynonna’s cover of “Ramble On Rose” below: