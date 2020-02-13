Three 6 Mafia Announces First Tour Dates Since Reuniting Last Year

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Pioneering Southern hip hop group Three 6 Mafia surprisingly reunited last year after a seven year long hiatus, and have now announced another set of tour dates, which will take place this year. The band will first take the stage in Denver, Colorado at the Fillmore Auditorium and will wrap up in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chaifetz Arena. More tour dates are expected to be announced at a later date according to Billboard.

Three 6 Mafia was originally formed in 1991 in Memphis Tennessee by the group’s two remaining members DJ Paul and Juicy J, along with rapper Lord Infamous, DJ Paul’s older brother. Rapper Koopsta Knicca would join the group in 1994, while rappers Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black would join the following year. Lord Infamous along with the latter three members all left the group by 2006. He would pass away in 2013, while Koopsta Knicca would pass away two years later.

DJ Paul released 6 solo projects and eventually embarked on several business ventures ranging from film production to real estate, during the hiatus . He is the owner of the record label Scale-A-Ton Entertainment and also co-owns the fashion wear line Dangerus/Skandulus.

Juicy J took a break from the group to continue his solo career, and released two studio albums via Kemosabe and Columbia records titled Stay Trippy and Rubba Band Business in 2013 and 2017 respectively. The latter record held guest appearances from Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, and Offset of the trap group Migos.

The group will also make an appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival.

Tour Dates:

3/6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

3/7 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3/13 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

4/10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (w/ No Limit Soldiers)

5/8 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Colosseum (w/ No Limit Soldiers)

5/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Photo Credit: Owen Ela