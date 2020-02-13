SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Seventh Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Jehnny Beth, Ume and Telefon Tel Aviv

Home News Matt Matasci February 13th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

We’re almost a month away from SXSW 2020, with the music festival set to begin March 16 and conclude on March 22. The festival has been announcing weekly additions to its massive lineup, bringing in around a hundred artists each week. This week there are only a handful of really recognizable names, including Jehnny Beth of Savages, who will be making her first ever United States solo performance at the festival. This was technically announced a couple days ago along with the reveal of the BBC Radio 6 showcase lineups.

Also added to the festival are Austin indie rock band Ume, Josh Eustis’s rekindled electronic band Telefon Tel Aviv, who released a new album last year after a decade long wait, Finnish pop singer ALMA who’s debut LP Have You Seen Her? keeps getting pushed back, initially announced for a fall 2019 release and now apparently slated for spring 2020.

Also added to the festival are Austin-by-way-of-Japan punks Peelander-Z, who released a new album called Go PZ Go in 2018 and spoke with mxdwn about their move to Austin. The final big name that is added this week is Sudan Archives, the experimental/electronic/sound collage/alternative/R&B artist who released a great new album last year.

The festival will take place, as always, in Austin, Texas. This week, like most weeks, features a plethora of bands from the city of Austin. These include old-school screamo/grindcore band Portrayal of Guilt, “cosmic Americana” band Altamesa, who just released an album this month, double husband and wife dream pop band Blushing, Clarence James, Color Candy, DJs Squake and TradeMark, Dual Core, Duhrdy, Grand Champee, Hikes, Indigo Bunting, JazzInspired, Lesly Reynaga, Tone Royal and Urban Heat Island Effect.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat