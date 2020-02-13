Robert Smith Says The Cure Will Release First New Album in 11 Years Soon

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 11:24 AM

The Cure will be releasing their first new album in over 11 years “soon,” according to their frontman Robert Smith, who recently sat down for an interview with NME. The band recently won an award by the publication for Best Festival Headliner, as they played 35 festivals last summer over five different continents, including a prominent appearance at Glastonbury.

“The first one will definitely be out soon, we’re wrapping it up now and it’s going to be mixed,” Smith said in the recent interview. “But until it’s completed, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me!”

The band’s most recent studio album effort was 2008’s 4:13 Dream, which was released through the record labels Suretone and Geffen. Smith stated that the band had originally planned for this record to be a double album, however this idea was eventually scrapped, despite the fact that the band had recorded over 30 songs for the project.

The Cure released the concert film The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018: Live at Hyde Park last year in honor of the band’s 40 years as performers. This film was released in collaboration with Eagle Rock Entertainment, and celebrates the group’s legendary performance at Hyde Park in London.

The group also made an appearance at last year’s Pasadena Daydream Festival, which also hosted the likes of The Pixies, Deftones and Chelsea Wolfe. “It was a fitting celebration for a forty-year career, as it highlighted well the darkest crevices the band has mined, the most fun singalong chants they created as well as the atmospheric ruminations that have captivated listeners for decades,” mxdwn Editor-In-Chief Raymond Flotat concluded regarding the band’s performance at the festival.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat