Laura Marling Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

British folk singer and songwriter, Laura Marling, has announced her Spring 2020 North America Tour dates. The tour will kick off on Mar. 31 in Nashville, TN at the US Mercy Lounge, and conclude on May. 7, in Seattle, WA, at the Columbia City Theater. Marling released her tour dates, via her Instagram, and mentioned tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.
🇺🇸 🇨🇦 North America spring tour – tickets on sale Friday 10am: Mar 31 Nashville, TN, US Mercy Lounge Apr 1 Atlanta, GA, US Terminal West Apr 3 Asheville, NC, US Grey Eagle Apr 5 Washington, DC, US Sixth & I Apr 7 Philadelphia, PA, US Underground Arts Apr 8 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair Apr 10 Toronto, ON, Canada Great Hall Apr 11 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Astral Apr 12 New York (NYC), NY, US The Bowery Ballroom Apr 13 Brooklyn, NY, US Music Hall of Williamsburg April 16th/17th, Chicago, IL, Old Town School of Folk April 19th, Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Cultural Center Apr 21 Denver, CO, US Swallow Hill Music – First Baptist Church April 23rd, Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf Apr 25 Salt Lake City, UT, US The Commonwealth Room April 27th, Phoenix, AZ, Musical Instrument Museum April 29 West Hollywood, CA, US Troubadour May 3 San Francisco, CA, US The Independent May 6 Portland, OR, US Doug Fir Lounge May 7 Seattle, WA, US Columbia City Theater. 📷: @justintylerclose
Although Marling hasn’t released a solo album in nearly three years, she has been active with her other musical project, LUMP, alongside Mike Lindsay. In May of 2018, the band released their new single, “Late To The Flight,” a six minute long song, telling the tale of lucid dreaming, through calming guitar chords and pleasant vocals.
After the release of this song, the band debuted their seven-track album, LUMP, in the middle of 2018. The popular album contained intriguing sounds, and celestial-like harmonies, turning heads and catching ears with every note.
The band released an animated music video in Nov. 2018, for their song “May I Be The Light,” a hypnotically pleasing experience, to watch and listen to. The psychedelic-like song gained over 10,000 plays on YouTube, satisfying every viewer, by bringing their music to life.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat