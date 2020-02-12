Laura Marling Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary February 12th, 2020 - 9:17 PM

British folk singer and songwriter, Laura Marling, has announced her Spring 2020 North America Tour dates. The tour will kick off on Mar. 31 in Nashville, TN at the US Mercy Lounge, and conclude on May. 7, in Seattle, WA, at the Columbia City Theater. Marling released her tour dates, via her Instagram, and mentioned tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.

Although Marling hasn’t released a solo album in nearly three years, she has been active with her other musical project, LUMP, alongside Mike Lindsay. In May of 2018, the band released their new single, “Late To The Flight,” a six minute long song, telling the tale of lucid dreaming, through calming guitar chords and pleasant vocals.

After the release of this song, the band debuted their seven-track album, LUMP, in the middle of 2018. The popular album contained intriguing sounds, and celestial-like harmonies, turning heads and catching ears with every note.

The band released an animated music video in Nov. 2018, for their song “May I Be The Light,” a hypnotically pleasing experience, to watch and listen to. The psychedelic-like song gained over 10,000 plays on YouTube, satisfying every viewer, by bringing their music to life.

Laura Marling Spring 2020 Tour:

03/31 — Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

04/01 — Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

04/03 — Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

04/05 — Washington, DC – Sixth & I

04/07 — Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

04/08 — Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04/10 — Toronto, ON – Great Hall

04/11 — Montreal, QC – L’Astral

04/12 — New York City, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

04/13 — Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/21 — Denver, CO – Swallow Hill Music at First Baptist Church

04/25 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

05/03 — San Francisco, CA – The Independent

05/06 — Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

05/07 — Seattle, WA – Columbia City Theater

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat