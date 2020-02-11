Home News Drew Feinerman February 11th, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Australian DJ duo The Avalanches appear to be teasing something new, and considering the duo took 16 years in between the release of Since I left You (2000) and Wildflower (2016), the wait was remarkably quick.

The Avalanches began by uploading galactic images onto their social media pages a couple of days ago, changing their Facebook account’s profile and cover photos:

A few hours ago, The Avalanches Instagram account posted a photo of a billboard in Melbourne, Australia that reads, “After We Die, What Then?” and “We Will Always Love You”. The billboard also displays a URL address, wwaly.earth, that contains a message embedded in Morse code that spells out “The Avalanches”:

The Avalanches sending out more cryptic messages is certainly encouraging for fans awaiting the release of new music. In September of last year, the group teased new music off of their third LP, and tagged the likes of JPEGMAFIA, Dhani Harrison, Cornelius, Naeem Juwan (fka Spank Rock) and Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux.