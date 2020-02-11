mxdwn PREMIERE: Christopher Sky Guides Us Through a Soothing Crystalline Dreamscape on New Song “Slowly”

Home News Matt Matasci February 11th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Los Angeles electronic artist Christpher Sky arrives with a well-developed sound and has a new LP coming out in March. Today, his new song “Slowly” premieres here at mxdwn. The song shows off the producer’s Tycho influence, merging the instrumentation and danceable rhythms of electronic dance music with the adventurous songwriting of post-rock. What It Is, It Isn’t is out on March 13 through Aagoo Records.

“’Slowly’ must have been the first track I wrote for What It Is, It Isn’t. At the time I was performing more ambient based performances and knew that I wanted to express more, especially in a live setting. The track itself was inspired by the changing events that transpired in my daily life and trying to balance it all. Being a father for the first time and trying to maneuver those changes with trying to stay true to myself. At the time I felt like I was losing myself and felt that I needed to sacrifice my music in order to be a better father, but I came to realize that I needed to be a musician not only for my mental state and happiness but for my daughter. I needed to provide her with courage to pursue her dreams and aspirations and I wanted to become a light for her. So in essence the song is about slowly coming back to your own truths and believing again.”

Christopher Sky grew up in an household with musical taste, playing music from Kraftwerk to Depeche Mode to Echo and the Bunnymen every morning. Synthesizers guided his early musical aspirations, which can be seen in the songs on What It Is, It Isn’t and specifically “Slowly.”

What It Is, It Isn’t track list

1. “Monochrome”

2. “From The Start”

3. “New Age”

4. “In A Hallway”

5. “CZ97”

6. “Under The Waves”

7. “Knight Of Cups”

8. “Months Ago”

9. “Slowly”

In addition to releasing a new album in March, Christopher Sky has tour dates lined up. He’ll be performing a handful of dates in Europe, including Berlin, Copenhagen, Glasgow and London.

Christopher Sky Tour Dates

04/03 – Potsdam, German – Q3 Ambient Festival y

04/06 – Berlin, Germany

04/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark

04/08 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Old Hairdressers

04/09 – London, England – Iklectic