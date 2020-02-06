Neurosis Visual Artist Josh Graham Announces New IIVII Double Album Grinding Teeth / Zero Sleep Featuring Kim Thayil, Ben Weinman and More for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Josh Graham has unveiled a new double album as a part of his electronic IIVII project titled Grinding Teeth / Zero Sleep, which will be out on March 20th on Consouling Sounds. Graham has revealed the first single for this project titled “Sun and Solace,” which was originally featured on the science fiction short film soundtrack for Don’t Forget to Remember directed by Thomas D. Rotenberg.

“Sun and Solace” is a moving dark ambient piece complete with eerie choir vocals, a solemn keyboard and an atmospheric feel that helps draw the listener into its discordant sound. The track is accompanied by a brief visual of the planet earth, and various species within the planet. Captions such as VIRUS, POLLUTER and RUINER are used on top of visuals showing human activity which harms the planet, while captions stating PRIZE, HUNTED and CASUALTY are used on top of images of endangered animals.

This upcoming project will host features from Sarah Pendleton (SubRosa), Mathilde Smessaert (BARST), Jo Quail, Gregory Simons (Vonnis), Dana Schechter (Insect Ark), Billy Graves (A Storm of Light), Shane Ocell (Sorxe), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden) and Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan).

Both parts of the album will explore unique stories, the first will discuss the tragedy of Duane and Debra Johnson, a couple who struggled with metal illness and drug addiction. Duane had taken out Debra from a medical facility so she could die at their home, where they held an extended “death party;” smoking methamphetamine, listening to Quiet Riot and having sex. Debra eventually died in Duane’s arms, and when police arrived at the scene, the words “Death Parde God Hell” were spray-painted across the door. Zero Sleep is an adapted score for Don’t Forget to Remember.

“Grinding Teeth and Zero Sleep are individual albums that work together, exploring the grey areas between black and white, light and dark, life and death, good and evil, truth and fiction,” Graham explained in a statement to Brooklyn Vegan.

Graham has been active for several years, and premiered “Black Galaxy” for mxdwn back in 2015. Check out our reviews of his projects Colony and Invasion.

Grinding Teeth

1. Crystalline Beasts

2. Disappearing Self

3. Bell Ringer

4. Sing Your Death Song

5. Coda. Ascending Ardor

6. Wrapped in Linen

7. Afterglow (Little Black and White Things)

Zero Sleep

1. All of Us Refugees

2. Mirrorlike

3. This Chrysalis

4. Sun and Solace

5. White Light

6. Beginning

7. Sleeping Dreaming

8. Coalescing Bodies

9. Bliss