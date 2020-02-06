mxdwn PREMIERE: Pool Cosby Release Funk Slow-Jam “Day Breaks” Featuring Ivy Sole

Home News Matt Matasci February 6th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Pool Cosby is an electronic trio from New York City, featuring three producers – Jacuzzi Jefferson, Kevin Kuh and Otto Botté. Today’s we’re premiering their latest single “Day Breaks,” which features MC Ivy Sole providing the vocals on the track. It’s a slow-burning, funky little jam that will have you wanting to groove with a loved one.

“We had all heard of Ivy Sole individually towards the end of 2017/2018 and a few of her songs were on heavy rotation on our own playlists,” the group said about working with the MC. “We were inspired by her sound and vibe, so when it came time to look for people to hop on our songs, we immediately thought of her. We’re so happy it all worked out.”

Pool Cosby will be releasing their sophomore album in March of 2020, which will feature guests such as Soren Bryce, Ivy Sole, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire and Bill $aber. The group formed in 2012 and has released three mixtapes and two EPs since then, as well as their debut LP Blind Gold in 2017. The three producers in Pool Crosby have an impressive resume of individual work, having teamed up with an eclectic number of artists such as Paul Simon, 50 Cent, Streetlight Manifesto, Enrique Iglesias, Jessie Reyez, Trey Songz, Why Don’t We and Mobb Deep.