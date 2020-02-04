 Sufjan Stevens Is Teasing Something Called Aporia On His Website - mxdwn Music

Sufjan Stevens Is Teasing Something Called Aporia On His Website

February 4th, 2020 - 11:08 PM

Sufjan Stevens is one of the most mysterious of all of alternative pop royalty. It’s fitting that he’s being mysterious today with his website updated to feature a graphic with the word Aproia in a serious of changing graphics, as Reddit users noted. On the front page of his site the side banners feature similar graphics. Who knows if it’s the name of a new song or for long-beleagured fans of the once-prolific wunderkind, a new album.

In addition to the tease on his website, his Facebook has been totally cleared, indicating some sort of marketing push or announcement.

It’s been about a year since we last heard from Sufjan Stevens, when he released a pair of songs for Pride Month called “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart.” He scored a ballet in 2018, collaborated with St. Vincent and Moses Sumney at the Grammy Awards and released Planeterium with Bryce Dessner and Company, but we haven’t had a new LP since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell. Stay tuned for what all this mystery could be about.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

