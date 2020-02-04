Zola Jesus Says She’s Amy Klobuchar’s Cousin But Supports Bernie Sanders

Home News Drew Feinerman February 4th, 2020 - 1:29 PM

The Iowa caucus was full of controversy and intrigue last night, and even the music world is becoming involved. Synth-pop singer Zola Jesus took to Twitter to announce her continued support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders – despite being cousins with fellow competitor Amy Klobuchar, according to AV Club. Her fans were quick to reply to her tweet with political jokes, support, and sentiments expressing their surprise of the situation.

i’m not fucking around with my bernie support. he’s running against my cousin. i’m going against bloodlines for this shit! — ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020 (@ZOLAJESUS) February 3, 2020

Zola is not the first artist to announce his or her public support for a candidate; indie icons Vampire Weekend performed at a Bernie Sanders rally earlier in the week, and Andrew Yang hired Donald Glover as a consultant for his campaign late last year.

Zola being related to Klobuchar was far from the strangest news to come out as a result of the Iowa caucus, however. Technological issues surrounding a mobile application designed to record the voting data caused confusion surrounding the winner of the caucus. Candidate Pete Buttigieg announced his victory before all the results had come in, and before Klobuchar was announced as the winner. The causus is still ongoing, as new results are expected to be released later today.

Zola Jesus also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the confusion surrounding the caucus: