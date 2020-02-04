Låpsley Announces New Album Through Water for March 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Womxn”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 4th, 2020 - 2:10 PM

English singer/songwriter Låpsley has announced her second stduo album, Through Water, that is set to drop in March of this year. In addition, the singer shared the new video for her single “Womxn”. The video features renowned female cyclists Anneleen Bosma, Jenna Meth and Yewande Adesia cycling through the the Yorkshire Moors, battling through the rain and the snow.

The power exhibited by the cyclists mirrors the strength Låpsley sings with in the track, as the song is meant to be an anthem of strength from the singer’s perspective at some time in the future. “I was 20 and in a pretty bad place when I wrote ‘Womxn,’” stated Låpsley of the song. “It’s written hypothetically from a place in the future that was much more positive. It’s about having trust in the passage of time; about not knowing what to do right now but knowing that at some point youwill know. And here we are in the future and I’m this stronger, more confident womxn, and I sing it and it’s my present.”

Through Water will be Låpsley second studio album; the singer released her debut album Long Way Home in March of 2016 to huge critical acclaim, as the album was widely regarded as one of the best debut albums of the year. Although Låpsley has waited 4 years to release her next album, she dropped a 4 song EP entitled These Elements in December of last year.

Check out the cover art and the track list for Through Water below:

Through Water track list:

1. Through Water

2. My Love Was Like the Rain

3. First

4. Ligne 3

5. Our Love is a Garden

6. Leeds Liverpool Canal

7. Sadness is a Shade of Blue

8. Womxn

9. Bonfire

10. Speaking of the End