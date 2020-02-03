Okilly Dokilly Announces Spring 2020 When The Comet Gets Here Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Slaughterhouse”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 3rd, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Phoenix-based “nedal” band Okilly Dokilly released “Slaughterhouse” a few weeks ago, and now they have announced their spring 2020 tour dates promoting their upcoming album, When The Comet Gets Here. The band is often referred to as nedal, as the band’s lyrics and performances are themed around Ned Flanders, a character from The Simpsons.

“Slaughterhouse” was released as a single from last year’s Howdilly Twodilly sessions in order to promote the upcoming album. The song, like many other songs by the band, is comprised mainly of Ned Flanders quotes. Says the Head Ned about the tune, “‘Slaughterhouse,’ at its core, is a song about gratitude, and us Neds sure do have a lot of gratitude for all the Neighborinos who came to our shows last year,”

When The Comet Gets Here will be the band’s first album since the release of Howdilly Twodilly in March of last year. “We’re exci-diddly-ited to announce the ‘When The Comet Gets Here Tour,’” stated the Head Ned. “The apocalypse may be looming over us, like a drooling Homer over a box of donuts, but that’s no reason to lose all hope. Some hope, but not all hope. So grab your green sweater and what remaining hope you have left and come rage with us Neds. End times are always better as Ned times.”

Check out the tour flyer, dates and locations below:

OKILLY DOKILLY ‘When The Comet Gets Here Tour’ dates:

4/3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

4/16 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

4/17 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

4/18 – Nashville, TN – EXIT/IN

4/19 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

4/21 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

4/22 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

4/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland Bar & Grill

4/24 – Boston, MA – Hard Rock Café Boston

4/25 – New Brunswick, NJ – Blackthorn Restaurant and Irish Pub

4/28 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

4/29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

5/1 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

5/2 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

5/3 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

5/5 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

5/7 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street – OKC

5/8 – Dallas, TX – Three Links Deep Ellum

5/9 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room