Brian Wilson Calls for Boycott of Beach Boys Until Show at Trophy Hunting Convention is Cancelled

Home News Ashwin Chary February 3rd, 2020 - 6:58 PM

Co-founder of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, has called for the boycott of The Beach Boys until their show at a trophy hunting convention is cancelled. The convention will be taking place in Reno, NV, at The Safari Club International Convention.

Wilson outwardly spoke through his Twitter account against the act of trophy hunting. Following his opposition, Wilson linked a change.org petition for his supporters to sign, in hopes of halting the show, gaining over 66,000 signatures, with a goal of 75,000 signatures.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al Jardine and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson wrote. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us by signing the petition.”

Wilson, who is known as the bass guitarist and keyboardist for The Beach Boys, has been with the band since 1961. Although he has been in and out of the band due to differences with fellow band mate and cousin, Mike Love, Wilson is still listed as a member of the band.

While pursing The Beach Boys, Wilson released his first self-titled album in 1988, and has since released over 10 albums since, with his latest release, No Pier Pressure, in 2015. The Beach Boys are set to play on Feb. 7, in Louisville, KY, at the Louisville Palace Theatre.