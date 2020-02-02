Subhumans Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Peter Mann February 2nd, 2020 - 1:24 AM

Seasoned UK anarcho-punk rock band, Subhumans, recently announced US tour dates to commence this spring following the highly coveted release of the collective’s sixth full length studio album Crisis Point, last September. As previously reported here at mxdwn, Subhumans’ latest musical offering Crisis Point “is the follow up to the group’s fifth studio album, 2007’s Internal Riot, marking Subhumans’ first album to be released in nearly 12 years.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “UK anarcho-punk vets Subhumans are still riding high off the release of last year’s very good Crisis Point, which was their first album in 12 years, and they’ll keep the momentum going by returning to the US for a tour this spring. All dates are with All Torn Up and the Texas dates also feature support from Fea.” The All Torn Up Tour will kick off in Brooklyn on April 3 at Market Hotel and will come to a close doing three shows in Texas with Fea April 16-18 at three separate venues in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, respectively. The aforementioned mxdwn article furthers that, “According to the official website, PiratesPressRecords.com Dick Lukas had this to say about the nearly decade-long wait, ‘Coming soon-ish! A new Subhumans album, Crisis Point, on Oakland’s finest Pirates Press Records, out on September 13th, on cd and vinyl AND cassette! Sorry about the decade wait for something new, we don’t get to practice much! Anyway it’s a stormer, with ten new songs about terror/pollution/mind control…and similar reflections on a world in crisis.’”

The All Torn Up Tour

4/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

4/4 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

4/5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

4/6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

4/7 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx

4/8 – Cincinnati, OH – North Side Yacht Club

4/9 – St Louis, MO – Fubar’s Red Flag

4/10 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

4/11 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

4/12 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

4/13 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

4/14 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

4/15 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

4/16 – Dallas, TX – Three Links*

4/17 – Austin, TX – Barracuda*

4/18 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box*

* w/FEA

To purchase tickets visit here

To listen to Subhumans’ latest musical offering Crisis Point, stream below.