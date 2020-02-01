Elon Musk is Now an EDM Artist and Releases Debut Track “Don’t Doubt Your Vibe”

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2020 - 8:27 AM

Elon Musk can now add EDM artist to his roster. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO released his debut single called “Don’t Doubt Your Vibe” via Emo G Records. The Guardian describes the single as “the kind of atmospheric, inoffensive music that might play in the background at the launch of a new car.” The new track generated over 270,000 plays four hours after its release and is now at over 1 million plays. Check out the track below. No word yet on if there will be a full LP.

Musk is currently dating Grimes, who recently revealed that she is pregnant. She called the process of being “knocked up,” a “very feral,” and “war-like state of being.” While it has not been confirmed that Musk is the father, many fans are speculating he is after the couple have been together since 2019.

This relationship has had some controversy, earlier this year performer Zola Jesus called Grimes “the voice of silicon fascist privilege,” after the singer made some controversial comments regarding AI and the music industry.