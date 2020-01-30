Today is the Day Announced Summer 2020 Tour Dates with The Obsessed

Home News Ashwin Chary January 30th, 2020 - 7:33 PM

American avant-garde metal band, Today Is The Day, has announced their No Good To Anyone 2020 tour dates with American heavy metal band, The Obsessed. The tour will take place between February and April, with American punk band, Child Bite, American sludge metal band, -(16)-, and American avant-garde music group, Kayo Dot, opening for the two bands on selected dates.

The tour kicks off in Portland, ME at Geno’s Rock Club, on Feb. 26 and will end on Apr. 5, in Manchester, NH at Jewel Nightclub. Child Bite will be performing with the bands on 24 of the tour dates, -(16)- on 7 dates and Kayo Club on one date, at the Little Harpeth Brewing, on Mar. 7, in Nashville, TN.

Today is the day was originally formed in the early 90s, and has released 10 studio albums to date. The band is set to release their brand-new album, No Good To Anyone, featuring 14 brand-new tracks, on Feb. 28, two days after their tour kicks off.

The Obsessed is set to play at the Psycho Smokeout festival on Apr. 18, alongside Weedeater and Acid King. The event is advertised as an 18+ entry, with early bird tickets starting at $39.

Today Is The Day No Good To Anyone Tour Dates:

02/26 Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

02/27 Providence, RI – Alchemy

02/28 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

02/29 Montclair, NJ – The Meatlocker

03/01 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611

03/02 Bowling Green, OH – Howard’s Club H

03/03 Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club

03/04 Memphis, TN – Growlers

03/05 Chattanooga, TN – Music Box @ Ziggy’s

03/06 Wilmington, NC – 42nd Street Tavern

03/07 Nashville, TN – Little Harpeth Brewing$

03/08 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

03/09 New Orleans, LA – Poor Boys Bar*

03/11 Shreveport, LA – Bears On Fairfield*

03/12 San Antonio, TX – Reptilez Venue*

03/13 Austin, TX – The Lost Well*

03/14 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room*

03/15 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad*

03/17 Las Vegas, NV – The Dive Bar*#

03/18 TBA – TBA*#

03/19 San Diego, CA – SPACE Bar*#

03/20 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver*#

03/21 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar*#

03/22 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro*#

03/23 Portland, OR – Star Theater*#

03/24 Seattle, WA – Funhouse*

03/27 Cheyenne, WY – Ernie November Inc.*

03/28 Colorado Springs, CO – Zodiac Venue/Bar*

03/29 Denver, CO – Streets Denver*

03/30 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews*

03/31 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag*

04/01 Chicago, IL – LiveWire Lounge*

04/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing Co.*

04/03 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary*

04/04 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall*

04/05 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub*

*- Child Bite

#- -(16)-

$- Kayo Dot