Tame Impala Are a Retro Wedding Band in New Video for “Lost in Yesterday”

Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala have released the visuals to their latest single, “Lost in Yesterday,” the lates single released ahead of the release of the band’s highly anticipated album The Slow Rush, which is set to release February 14th.

The video shows Tame Impala as the main act at a wedding reception in the 1970’s. The video, which gives the appearance of having 1 continuous shot, pans around the ballroom, as the various guests are shown interacting before the the band is finally shown performing. With each camera sweep of the room, the reception jumps into the next decade, as the same guests are shown in different outfits representing the different time periods. The entire video fits directly with the theme of the song, as the advancing time periods highlight the central idea of the song: “It hurts to feel lost in yesterday”.

Tame Impala are coming off of an astounding 2019; the band headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, and ACL, and were named an Artist of the Decade by VICE. This all happened with no release of new music, so it comes at no surprise that the release of The Slow Rush is utterly significant, especially considering the band’s most recent album, Currents, was released back in 2015.

Tame Impala are set to perform at Governors Ball and All Points East; the band has also announced a slew of tour dates following the release of the new album.

Check out Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer