Janet Weiss Announces Rescheduled Spring 2020 Quasi Tour Dates

Janet Weiss has announced a set of rescheduled spring and summer 2020 tour dates for her band Quasi, which will kick off in Vancouver, Canada and wrap up in San Francisco, California. The first leg of this tour will take place throughout April, in Canada and the Pacific Northwest while the next leg will take place during the summer, throughout California.

It’s time to jump back in and try a few little tours. I am over the moon excited (and a bit scared) to be playing Quasi shows again. We couldn’t be happier to reschedule the dates we had to cancel after the accident last August. TICKETS ON SALE FRI 10am. https://t.co/2Zd6hENSgt pic.twitter.com/X4VpcqOEQq — Janet Weiss (@jazzzhand) January 29, 2020

Quasi was originally scheduled to perform last year, however these tour plans were scrapped after Weiss was injured in a car accident. Weiss was severely injured after the accident, as it left her with a right broken leg and left collarbone.

Weiss was the former drummer for the indie rock outfit Sleater-Kinney, however she announced her departure from the group last year citing the “new direction” of the band. She later elaborated that she was no longer being treated as a creative equal within the band.

“I thought about it a lot. I mean, I will never play with two people like that again. They are totally unique, incredible, intuitive players. It’s a lot to walk away from. It’s my sisters, my family,” Weiss explained. ” But I couldn’t be in that band and have it not be equal, especially with what it represents to me. It represents equality… How can we be fighting for equality and not have it in our band; it just became a disconnect.”

Quasi is a Portland, Oregon indie rock outfit which has been active since the 1990s. Their most recent album Mole City dropped in 2013.

Tour Dates:

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

04/23 Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern

04/24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

07/21 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

07/22 Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi

07/24 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

07/25 Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg

07/26 San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

Photo Credit: Owen Ela