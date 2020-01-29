Norma Jean Announces Winter 2020 House Show Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Norma Jean

Metalcore outfit Norma Jean will be staying true to the genre’s DIY-roots on their upcoming house show tour, which will occur at various private residencies across the Southern United States. This special tour is titled Do The Neighbors Like You? Tour, and was announced by the band on social media.

These shows will take place “in houses with experience for putting on house shows” according to the PRP. Due to serving as private residences, these shows are at risk of being shut down by law enforcement. Tickets are non-refundable as long as the band shows up, and parking is limited, so ride sharing is encouraged. Each of these shows will also feature performances from local guests.

Tickets have mostly sold out, as each shows will only host a maximum of 80-100 according to the band on social media. Each of these shows is sold out with the exception of their final performance in Van Buren, Arkansas, however tickets were being sold at only $13. Tickets can be purchased here.

The band released their most recent studio album All Hail last year, which was accompanied by a lead single titled “[Mind Over Mind].” Norma Jean is a reference to actress Marilyn Monroe’s birth name.

“With this album, it was really just trying to beat everything sonically. We really do have a looser feel to how we track; we want it to come off as live,” the band’s vocalist Cory Brandan said in an interview with Cryptic Rock. ” With this album, we really just had to go and make sure that we knew the songs really, really well. Working with Will, he helped push us to make sure that happened and that we wouldn’t have a sterile-sounding album.”

Tour Dates:

2/21 Atlanta, GA – Mac’s Basement (feat. Challenger Deep, The Callous Daoboys & Holy+Gold)

2/22 Nashville, TN – That 70’s House (feat. Moru & Idle Threat)

2/23 Louisville, KY – Friends Mansion (feat. Guerilla Warfare & Foxbat)

2/24 Memphis, TN – Pagan Moms House (feat. What We Do In Secret & Barren Secret)

2/25 Little Rock, AR – Eyes Up House (feat. My Hands To War)

2/26 Tulsa, OK – Barkingham Palace (feat. Tell Lies)

2/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Afro House (feat. Naturalist, The Darkness I Was Free)

2/28 Dallas, TX – Ferda House (feat. Frost Koffin)

2/29 Van Buren, AR – The Carpet Shop (feat. Bones Of The Earth & Vangoons)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi