Kesha Releases Intimate Live Performance Videos for “Resentment” and “Raising Hell”

Matt Matasci January 29th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Pop singer-songwriter Kesha is releasing her new album High Road, which follows up her semi-comeback record Rainbow from 2017. Previous singles like “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia and “Resentment” with Sturgill Simpson and Brian Wilson have shown off the sonic diversity listeners can expect on the new album, which is out on January 31, 2020. Today, she’s releasing a pair of performance videos that shows a new side of Kesha as a performer, alone with just a pair of backup singers, a guitarist and for one of the songs, a keyboardist.

First up is “Resentment,” which is the more subdued of the songs on her new album. She shows off her range by tackling this country-influenced ballad about the end of a relationship. The stripped-back arrangement shows off Kesha’s vocal talents, a little look into her life living in Nashville, TN as a child.

The second song is a little more in the vein of what a typical Kesha song sounds like, though in this case the fierce banger “Raising Hell” has been forced into submission. The bare arrangements of a guitar, keyboardist and backup singers allows the song to take on a new life and display some of her delicate songwriting chops. It of course still features the boisterous half-singing/half-rapping deliver of the original, just from a whole new perspective.

After the release of High Road, Kesha will be hitting the road with Big Freedia on The High Road Tour. That run of shows starts in mid-April and so far runs through until June. She’ll be hitting all of the major cities in the United States and Canada, including a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara Bowl. Check out the dates below.

Kesha The High Road Tour Dates

4/23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

4/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre **

5/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater **

5/2 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **

5/6 – Santa Barbara, CA -Santa Barbara Bowl **

5/8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **

5/9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic **

5/11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom **

5/13 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

5/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre **

5/16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater **

5/17 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

5 /19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

5/20 – Minneapolis, MN -The Armory **

5/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom **

5/23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

5/25 – St. Louis, MO – TBD **

5/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia **

5/28 – New York, NY- Pier 17 **

5/30 – Mashantucket, CT- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater **

5/31 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

6/2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

6/5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

** confirmed with Big Freedia

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna