DAWN Releases A Pair of Singles “Die Without You” and “Buttah”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 29th, 2020 - 6:49 PM

American r&b singer and actress, DAWN, surprised the masses earlier today by dropping a double single earlier today on all of the streaming platforms. The tracks “Die Without You” and “Buttah,” were released to create hype for her upcoming project set to be announced later this year.

“Die Without You” starts off with a wavy synth melody, swimming its way into the drop. As the hi-hats kick in, her addictive voice fills the empty space as the beat sets the stage.

DAWN flawlessly hits every note, as the back beat steadily keeps the pace of the song. The bridge approaches, the wavy synth threads back into motion and DAWN sings of her lifeline, pouring her heart about her ‘forever.”

The effects placed over her voice creates a hypnotic trance towards the end of the song. The beats continue to do their part as the hi-hats slowly fade out, ending the song.

“This series of singles marks the start of a new era,” DAWN explains. “new breed was the introduction to my roots.”

“Buttah,” starts off with a smooth, jazzy guitar riff. Her voice fades in as the deep bass-beat and the shallow hi-hat creep in from the left. The song flows into motion, kicking up the speed as DAWN sings of being ‘smooth like buttah.”

“Cause boy your love is smooth,” Dawn sings mesmerizingly. “Smooth like butter, ooh like butter.”

The hidden bass guitar and the energetic trumpets create an upbeat effect towards the end of the song. Her adlibs harmonize perfectly with the synth, as the song slowly fades out.

After the release of her album, new breed, earlier last year, DAWN, teases her new untitled project which is set to release later this year. DAWN is set to perform on Feb. 13, at the Mercury Lounge, in New York, NY.