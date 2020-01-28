Mia Wallace Announces She’s Leaving Abbath

Home News Drew Feinerman January 28th, 2020 - 1:47 PM

Bassist Mia Wallace has announced her departure from Norwegian based metal band Abbath, according to a post on her social media pages. “It is with sadness I have been forced to part ways with Abbath” Wallace stated in her post, “For me, being a part of Abbath was a dream come true and I can say with my hand on my heart I have been loyal to the team and to Abbath himself.”

Wallace was a major contributor on Abbath’s latest studio album Outstrider, which was released in 2019. Wallace also stated on social media that there will be solo projects released by the bassist. “Now I shall focus on my next step. Several very interesting new projects are in the works. I promise you have not heard the last of me.”

