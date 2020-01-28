Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album Devotion for March 2020 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”

Four years after her debut album, Emotions and Math, Brooklyn’s Margaret Glaspy announced her new album, Devotion. In addition to the new album, Glaspy also released the music video for her lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive,” and dates for her spring tour, according to Consequence of Sound.
The video starts in black and white and features Glaspy walking around an empty field in slow motion. As the video progresses, the color begins to appear in Glaspy’s clothes and other parts of her environment until the entire video is in color. With its melodic synths, powerful percussion, and Glaspy’s soothing delivery, the song talks about letting love grow despite what the outcome may be, with lyrics that tie into the video.
I’ve been wandering through the dark
And I wanna light a spark with you
And start a fire in you heart
And watch the stars fade from black to blue
Devotion is set to be released March 27
Devotion Tracklist:
01. Killing What Keeps Us Alive
02. Without Him
03.Young Love
04. You’ve Got My Number
05. Stay With Me
06. So Wrong It’s Right
07. Heartbreak
08. You Amaze Me
09. Devotion
10. Vicious
11. What’s the Point
12. Consequences
Glasby’s tour kicks of March 16, at South by Southwest in Austin, with stops in the U.K., Canada and Mexico.
Margaret Glaspy 2020 Tour Dates:
03/16-22 – Austin, TX – SXSW
03/27 – Glasgow, UK – Mono
03/28 – Manchester, UK – Institute
03/29 – Bristol, UK – Fleece
03/31 – London, UK – Lafayette
04/12 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met RI
04/13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04/14 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House
04/15 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House
04/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
04/17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04/20 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
04/21 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
04/22 — Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/24 – Detroit, MI – El Club
04/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/26 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/28 – Iowa City, IA – The Mill
05/01 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
05/02 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
05/03 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
05/05 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
05/06 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
05/08 – Solano Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
05/16-17 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Festival