Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album Devotion for March 2020 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”

Four years after her debut album, Emotions and Math, Brooklyn’s Margaret Glaspy announced her new album, Devotion. In addition to the new album, Glaspy also released the music video for her lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive,” and dates for her spring tour, according to Consequence of Sound.

The video starts in black and white and features Glaspy walking around an empty field in slow motion. As the video progresses, the color begins to appear in Glaspy’s clothes and other parts of her environment until the entire video is in color. With its melodic synths, powerful percussion, and Glaspy’s soothing delivery, the song talks about letting love grow despite what the outcome may be, with lyrics that tie into the video.

I’ve been wandering through the dark

And I wanna light a spark with you

And start a fire in you heart

And watch the stars fade from black to blue

Devotion is set to be released March 27

Devotion Tracklist:

01. Killing What Keeps Us Alive

02. Without Him

03.Young Love

04. You’ve Got My Number

05. Stay With Me

06. So Wrong It’s Right

07. Heartbreak

08. You Amaze Me

09. Devotion

10. Vicious

11. What’s the Point

12. Consequences

Glasby’s tour kicks of March 16, at South by Southwest in Austin, with stops in the U.K., Canada and Mexico.

Margaret Glaspy 2020 Tour Dates:

03/16-22 – Austin, TX – SXSW

03/27 – Glasgow, UK – Mono

03/28 – Manchester, UK – Institute

03/29 – Bristol, UK – Fleece

03/31 – London, UK – Lafayette

04/12 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met RI

04/13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04/14 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

04/17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

04/20 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

04/21 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

04/22 — Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/24 – Detroit, MI – El Club

04/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/26 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/28 – Iowa City, IA – The Mill

05/01 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05/02 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

05/03 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

05/05 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

05/06 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

05/08 – Solano Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

05/16-17 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Festival