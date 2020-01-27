NEW MUSIC ALERT: Peach Pit Debuts Laid-Back Indie Track “Shampoo Bottles”

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2020 - 9:00 PM

Newcomers Peach Pit has released their new song “Shampoo Bottles” with its accompanying music video. The laid-back, nostalgic like indie track was produced by John Congleton and will be featured on the band’s upcoming sophomore album due out this spring. The band’s previously released single “Feelin’ Low” will also be on the album.

Peach Pit’s lead singer Neil Smith discussed the new track in a press release, stating “‘Shampoo Bottles’ is a song about the stuff my ex-girlfriend left at my apartment after we broke up (deodorant, shampoo, cell phone charger) and how even after I’d used up all the soap in the bottle and the deodorant in the stick, I still didn’t throw them out for a while. The video, directed by our longtime collaborator Lester Lyons-Hookham, has four protagonists each mourning the end of something. It shows how coping with a loss can make you do weird things.”

The band will then embark on a massive headlining world tour this spring in support of their sophomore effort. The first North American leg kicks off on April 24 in Calgary, AB with stops in Chicago, New York, and DC before Peach Pit bring their show to Europe. The band will return to the US for the West Coast run of dates beginning June 16 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 and can be purchased via the band’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.