NEW MUSIC ALERT: Peach Pit Debuts Laid-Back Indie Track “Shampoo Bottles”

Newcomers Peach Pit has released their new song “Shampoo Bottles” with its accompanying music video. The laid-back, nostalgic like indie track was produced by John Congleton and will be featured on the band’s upcoming sophomore album due out this spring. The band’s previously released single “Feelin’ Low” will also be on the album.
Peach Pit’s lead singer Neil Smith discussed the new track in a press release, stating “‘Shampoo Bottles’ is a song about the stuff my ex-girlfriend left at my apartment after we broke up (deodorant, shampoo, cell phone charger) and how even after I’d used up all the soap in the bottle and the deodorant in the stick, I still didn’t throw them out for a while. The video, directed by our longtime collaborator Lester Lyons-Hookham, has four protagonists each mourning the end of something. It shows how coping with a loss can make you do weird things.”
The band will then embark on a massive headlining world tour this spring in support of their sophomore effort. The first North American leg kicks off on April 24 in Calgary, AB with stops in Chicago, New York, and DC before Peach Pit bring their show to Europe. The band will return to the US for the West Coast run of dates beginning June 16 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 and can be purchased via the band’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.
PEACH PIT TOUR DATES:
04/24 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage
04/25 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
04/26 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ Pub
04/28 – Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick
04/30 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
05/01 – Detroit, MI – El Club
05/02 – Saint Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub
05/04 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05/05 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05/07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
05/08 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/09 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
05/12 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
05/13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
05/14 – Montréal, QC – Ausgang Plaza
05/15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/20 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory
05/21 – Glasgow, UK – BAAD
05/22 – Edinburgh, UK – The Bongo Club
05/23 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
05/24 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
05/26 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
05/27 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
05/29 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (The AB Club)
05/30 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca Club
05/31 – Hamburg, Germany – HÄKKEN
06/02 – Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain
06/03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso Upstairs
06/04 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire
06/06 – Zurich, Switzerland – Exil
06/07 – Milan, Italy – Arci Ohibò
06/09 – Madrid, Spain – Sala El Sol
06/10 – Seville, Spain – Sala X
06/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
06/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
06/20 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
06/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
06/23 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
06/24 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
07/11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom (2 shows)