Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous Best Rap Performance Grammy Award for “Racks In The Middle”

LA Rapper Nipsey Hussle has posthumously won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle,” the last song Hussle released before his tragic death. Hussle was shot dead in a shooting in Los Angeles that took place in March of 2019.

“Racks In The Middle” features fellow Los Angeles rappers Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy, who also won the award, beating out J. Cole, DaBaby, and Cardi B. Hussle’s grandmother and brother accepted the award on his behalf: “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so: thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” his grandmother stated in her acceptance.

Listen to Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” below: