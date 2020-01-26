Mark Kozelek Debuts Splendid Acoustic Track “My Brother Loves Seagulls”

Home News Peter Mann January 26th, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Indie singer/songwriter/guitarist/producer Mark Kozelek debuted his latest melancholic acoustic track titled “My Brother Loves Seagulls”, this past Thursday, January 23. Kozelek’s latest single will be featured on his second album with keyboardist Ben Boye and drummer Jim White slated for February 7, via Caldo Verde. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Kozelek’s latest musical offering is described with “…a certain stream-of-consciousness, diary-entry quality most of Mark’s recent work, “My Brother Loves Seagulls” is a much more songlike and lyrical, even if it doesn’t follow pop structures. Mark tells a tale of a health scare his brother faced against gorgeous, cascading acoustic guitars.”

The self reflective track “My Brother Loves Seagulls” starts with beautiful acoustic strings that are picturesque and acts as a solid backdrop to the story Kozelek calmly sings with his haunting baritone style. The Sun Kil Moon frontman, Kozelek, relays stories about getting older associated with receiving news of his brother’s recent hospital stay. Kozelek also recollects a story when reaching 40 years old, that a woman approaches him about his age during a trip in Tampa. He is reluctant to tell her until she presses him and he divulges he’s 39 to which she responds he’s not old yet. The song concludes with Kozelek calling his brother and getting an update on his health. His brother reassures him he doesn’t have to visit and that Kozelek should work on his music because his brother’s a fan. Kozelek and his brother tell one another that they love each other and that Kozelek will take photos of seagulls for his brother.

The aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan concludes that fans of Kozelek can, “…stream Mark Kozelek with Ben Boye and Jim White 2 a week early, and read Gia Margaret’s interview with Mark about the album, on February 1 at Mark’s Sun Kil Moon site. Meanwhile, Mark has some Sun Kil Moon shows coming up, including Denver in March and UK/EU shows in May.”