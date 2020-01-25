Chromatics Debut Catchy Synth-Pop Track “Toy”

Home News Kelly Tucker January 25th, 2020 - 4:56 PM

Chromatics put out a new song titled, “Toy” which has a ’70s retro feel. The band which formed in 2001 from Portland, Oregon consists of Ruth Radelet (vocals, guitar, synthesizer), Adam Miller (guitar, vocoder), Nat Walker (drums, synthesizer), and Johnny Jewel (producer, multi-instrumentalist). The new song has a catchy, synth-pop feel that moves the song forward with an electronic beat. The lyrics are gifted by vocalist Ruth Radelet who softly rejects her partner in the song, reminding them that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore. That she can’t go on living this way. The backdrop of the song lifts the mood and shapes the track effortlessly.

“It’s a song about trying to forget someone you’re still in love with even though they treat you like an object,” singer Ruth Radelet said in a statement. That sentiment is reflected in the lyrics as she croons, “Tell me what I have to do. ‘Cause I can’t stop thinking of you. Tell me what I have to say, ’cause I can’t go on living this way.” The Chromatics will play at The Treefort Music Festival on March 25-29 in Boise, Idaho. Other artists set to play the festival include, Tennis and Japanese Breakfast as well as over 400 bands in addition to various film screenings, art exhibitions, comedy performances and yoga sessions.

In May 2017, Chromatics‘ former manager revealed on Twitter that Johnny Jewel had destroyed all copies of the finished Dear Tommy album, following a near-death experience in late 2015, but had subsequently re-recorded the entire album. As of August 2019, the album has not been released. Chromatics were invited by Karl Lagerfeld to play the Chanel Spring Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris in early October. The band was put above the runway, overlooking the whole catwalk and creating a dreamy ambience. They performed about five new and old songs. Chromatics have played at numerous music festivals around the world, such as the Paris Pitchfork Music Festival and Barcelona Primavera in 2012. In September 2013, they opened for English band The xx at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chromatics have put out numerous albums, including Chrome Rats vs. Basement Rutz (Gold Standard Laboratories, 2003), Plaster Hounds (Gold Standard Laboratories, 2004), Night Drive (Italians Do It Better, 2007), Kill for Love (Italians Do It Better, 2012), Closer to Grey (Italians Do It Better, 2019).

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz