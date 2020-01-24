Tennis Debuts ’80s-Tinged Visualizer for Single “How to Forgive”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 24th, 2020 - 1:31 PM

American indie-pop duo, Tennis, dropped their new single “How To Forgive,” which will be featured on their fifth studio album, SWIMMER. The upcoming album will be released on Feb. 14 through the duo’s very own label, Mutually Detrimental.

The song starts off with a mellow synth and shallow beats. Singer, Alaina Moore, sings delicately as she dances in slow motion; cool colors are flashing around her, as the music video is set in an 80s theme.

As the song and video progresses, clips of guitarist, James Barone, are shown. His side profiled face is staring into the distance are red and blue lights are bouncing off his vintage bowl-cut.

“How could I disguise the way that I’m feeling?” Moore sings. “I’ve got my reasons; I could give you a million.”

As the song creeps to the end, Moore is shown dancing to the up-beat synth and warm beats. Barone stares in awe as the video and song fade away.

SWIMMER is currently available for preorder. Each preorder is granted a free download of “How To Forgive” and their previously released song “Need Your Love.”

Tennis is set to head out on their 2020 North American headline tour on Feb. 25 at the Madrid Theatre & Café, in Kansas City, MO. They will be concluding their tour on May 9, at the Delmar Hall, in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are available at Tennis’ website.

SWIMMER Tracklist:

1. I’ll Haunt You

2. Need Your Love

3. How To Forgive

4. Runner

5. Echoes

6. Swimmer

7. Tender As A Tomb

8. Late Night

9. Matrimony II

Tennis 2020 North American Headline Tour:

02/25 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre & Cafe

02/27 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

02/28 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

02/29 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

03/02 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/04 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

03/27 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest *

03/28 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge

03/30 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

03/31 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04/01 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

04/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/05 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

04/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/16 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

04/18 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

04/20 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre Center

04/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

04/22 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/24 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

04/25 – Boston, MA – Royale

04/26 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

04/29 – Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/01 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/04 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

05/06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

05/08 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

05/09 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat