Tennis Debuts ’80s-Tinged Visualizer for Single “How to Forgive”

American indie-pop duo, Tennis, dropped their new single “How To Forgive,” which will be featured on their fifth studio album, SWIMMER. The upcoming album will be released on Feb. 14 through the duo’s very own label, Mutually Detrimental.
The song starts off with a mellow synth and shallow beats. Singer, Alaina Moore, sings delicately as she dances in slow motion; cool colors are flashing around her, as the music video is set in an 80s theme.
As the song and video progresses, clips of guitarist, James Barone, are shown. His side profiled face is staring into the distance are red and blue lights are bouncing off his vintage bowl-cut.
“How could I disguise the way that I’m feeling?” Moore sings. “I’ve got my reasons; I could give you a million.”
As the song creeps to the end, Moore is shown dancing to the up-beat synth and warm beats. Barone stares in awe as the video and song fade away.
SWIMMER is currently available for preorder. Each preorder is granted a free download of “How To Forgive” and their previously released song “Need Your Love.”
Tennis is set to head out on their 2020 North American headline tour on Feb. 25 at the Madrid Theatre & Café, in Kansas City, MO. They will be concluding their tour on May 9, at the Delmar Hall, in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are available at Tennis’ website.
SWIMMER Tracklist:
Tennis 2020 North American Headline Tour:
02/25 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre & Cafe
02/27 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
02/28 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
02/29 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
03/02 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/04 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
03/27 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest *
03/28 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge
03/30 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
03/31 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04/01 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
04/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/05 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
04/06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
04/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/16 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
04/18 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
04/20 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre Center
04/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
04/22 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/24 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
04/25 – Boston, MA – Royale
04/26 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
04/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
04/29 – Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club
04/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05/01 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/04 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
05/06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
05/08 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
05/09 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat