mxdwn PREMIERE: Theory Reassure Us The “World Keeps Spinning” On New Song

Alt-rock band Theory (Theory of a Deadman) are back at it with their seventh studio album, Say Nothing out January 31 on Atlantic Records. Today we’re premiering their lastest single from that album, “World Keeps Spinning.” The song is an autobiographical track that was written by the band’s lead singer Tyler Connolly, touching on themes of depression and anxiety.
“One of the most personal songs I’ve ever written, ‘World Keeps Spinning’ discusses the battle with depression and anxiety, and the constant struggle between feeling great and feeling like ‘what’s the point,” said Connolly. “This is a song a lot of people are going to relate to.”
While the song feels heavier than much of the material on their previous LP Wake Up Call, there’s still a noticable lack of distortion on “World Keeps Spinning.” Instead, the band focuses the track on Connelly’s lyrics, which are powerfully delivered over emotional piano lines and tempered guitar riffs.
For those that prefer Spotify, here’s the song in that format.
This record finds the Los Angeles-based, Canada-born band addressing lyrical topics like domestic violence, the divisiveness of our political culture, and like in “World Keeps Spinning,” depression and anxiety. However, on songs like the title track, the band touches on the familiar territory of songs about relationships gone wrong.
Connolly, along with Dean Back (bass), David Brenner (guitar) and Joe Dandeneau (drumes), worked on Say Nothing with the producer from their previous album, 2017’s pop-oriented commercial smash hit Wake Up Call. There was pressure to follow up the success of the album and it caused anxiety for Connelly. He became motivated to talk about topics other than songs about girls, which colors the lyricism throughout Say Nothing.
Say Nothing track list
1. “Black Hole of Your Heart”
2. “History of Violence”
3. “Affluenza”
4. “Say Nothing”
5. “Strangers”
6. “Ted Bundy”
7. “World Keeps Spinning”
8. “Quicksand”
9. “White Boy”
10. “It’s All Good”
Theory 2020 Tour Dates
01/31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom
02/01 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom
02/03 – Kelowna, BC, Canada – Kelowna Community Theatre
02/04 – Cranbrook, BC, Canada – Western Financial Place
02/06 – Grande Prairie, AB, Canada – Bowes Event Centre
02/07 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Winspear Centre
02/08 – Calgary, AB, Canada – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
02/10 – Medicine Hat, AB, Canada – Canalta Centre
02/11 – Saskatoon, SK, Canada – Coors Event Centre
02/13 – Regina, SK, Canada – Casino Regina
02/14 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada – Club Regent Casino
02/16 – Sault Ste Marie, ON, Canada – Sault Community Theatre Centre
02/17 – Sarnia, ON, Canada – The Imperial Theatre
02/18 – London, ON, Canada – London Music Hall
02/21 – Halifax, NS, Canada – Casino Nova Scotia
02/22 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Casino New Brunswick
02/24 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Bronson Centre
02/25 – Guelph, ON, Canada – Guelph Concert Theatre
02/27 – Toronto, ON, Canada – REBEL
02/28 – Montreal, QC, Canada – MTELUS
02/29 – Barrie, ON, Canada – Maverick’s Music Hall (formerly the Roxy Theatre)
04/09 – Nashville, TN, US – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
04/10 – Columbus, OH, US – Newport Music Hall
04/11 – Louisville, KY, US – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
04/13 – Huntsville, AL, US – Mars Music Hall
04/14 – Mobile, AL, US – Soul Kitchen
04/15 – New Orleans, LA, US – House of Blues – New Orleans
04/17 – Tampa, FL, US – Amalie Arena
04/18 – Orlando, FL, US – Central Florida Fairgrounds & Exposition Park
04/19 – Charleston, SC, US – Music Farm
04/21 – Wilmington, NC, US – Greenfield Lake Amp
04/22 – Greenville, NC, US – State Theatre
04/24 – Newark, NJ, US – Prudential Center
04/25 – Worcester, MA, US – DCU Center
04/26 – Niagara Falls, NY, US – The Rapids Theatre
04/28 – Cleveland, OH, US – House of Blues – Cleveland
04/29 – Angola, IN, US – The Eclectic Room
05/01 – Minneapolis, MN, US – Skyway Theatre
05/02 – Milwaukee, WI, US – The Rave/Eagles Club
05/03 – Ashwaubenon, WI, US – Green Bay Distillery
05/05 – West Des Moines, IA, US – Val Air Ballroom
05/06 – Springfield, MO, US – Gillioz Theatre
05/08 – Kansas City, MO, US – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
05/09 – Maryland Heights, MO, US – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/10 – Tulsa, OK, US – Brady Theater
05/12 – Lincoln, NE, US – Bourbon Theatre
05/13 – Sioux Falls, SD, US – The District
05/15 – Deadwood, SD, US – Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
05/16 – Colorado Springs, CO, US – Sunshine Studios Live
06/12 – Castle Donington, UK – Donington Park