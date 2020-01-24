mxdwn PREMIERE: Theory Reassure Us The “World Keeps Spinning” On New Song

Home News Matt Matasci January 24th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Alt-rock band Theory (Theory of a Deadman) are back at it with their seventh studio album, Say Nothing out January 31 on Atlantic Records. Today we’re premiering their lastest single from that album, “World Keeps Spinning.” The song is an autobiographical track that was written by the band’s lead singer Tyler Connolly, touching on themes of depression and anxiety.

“One of the most personal songs I’ve ever written, ‘World Keeps Spinning’ discusses the battle with depression and anxiety, and the constant struggle between feeling great and feeling like ‘what’s the point,” said Connolly. “This is a song a lot of people are going to relate to.”

While the song feels heavier than much of the material on their previous LP Wake Up Call, there’s still a noticable lack of distortion on “World Keeps Spinning.” Instead, the band focuses the track on Connelly’s lyrics, which are powerfully delivered over emotional piano lines and tempered guitar riffs.

For those that prefer Spotify, here’s the song in that format.

This record finds the Los Angeles-based, Canada-born band addressing lyrical topics like domestic violence, the divisiveness of our political culture, and like in “World Keeps Spinning,” depression and anxiety. However, on songs like the title track, the band touches on the familiar territory of songs about relationships gone wrong.

Connolly, along with Dean Back (bass), David Brenner (guitar) and Joe Dandeneau (drumes), worked on Say Nothing with the producer from their previous album, 2017’s pop-oriented commercial smash hit Wake Up Call. There was pressure to follow up the success of the album and it caused anxiety for Connelly. He became motivated to talk about topics other than songs about girls, which colors the lyricism throughout Say Nothing.

Say Nothing track list

1. “Black Hole of Your Heart”

2. “History of Violence”

3. “Affluenza”

4. “Say Nothing”

5. “Strangers”

6. “Ted Bundy”

7. “World Keeps Spinning”

8. “Quicksand”

9. “White Boy”

10. “It’s All Good”

Theory 2020 Tour Dates

01/31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

02/01 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

02/03 – Kelowna, BC, Canada – Kelowna Community Theatre

02/04 – Cranbrook, BC, Canada – Western Financial Place

02/06 – Grande Prairie, AB, Canada – Bowes Event Centre

02/07 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Winspear Centre

02/08 – Calgary, AB, Canada – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

02/10 – Medicine Hat, AB, Canada – Canalta Centre

02/11 – Saskatoon, SK, Canada – Coors Event Centre

02/13 – Regina, SK, Canada – Casino Regina

02/14 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada – Club Regent Casino

02/16 – Sault Ste Marie, ON, Canada – Sault Community Theatre Centre

02/17 – Sarnia, ON, Canada – The Imperial Theatre

02/18 – London, ON, Canada – London Music Hall

02/21 – Halifax, NS, Canada – Casino Nova Scotia

02/22 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Casino New Brunswick

02/24 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Bronson Centre

02/25 – Guelph, ON, Canada – Guelph Concert Theatre

02/27 – Toronto, ON, Canada – REBEL

02/28 – Montreal, QC, Canada – MTELUS

02/29 – Barrie, ON, Canada – Maverick’s Music Hall (formerly the Roxy Theatre)

04/09 – Nashville, TN, US – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

04/10 – Columbus, OH, US – Newport Music Hall

04/11 – Louisville, KY, US – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

04/13 – Huntsville, AL, US – Mars Music Hall

04/14 – Mobile, AL, US – Soul Kitchen

04/15 – New Orleans, LA, US – House of Blues – New Orleans

04/17 – Tampa, FL, US – Amalie Arena

04/18 – Orlando, FL, US – Central Florida Fairgrounds & Exposition Park

04/19 – Charleston, SC, US – Music Farm

04/21 – Wilmington, NC, US – Greenfield Lake Amp

04/22 – Greenville, NC, US – State Theatre

04/24 – Newark, NJ, US – Prudential Center

04/25 – Worcester, MA, US – DCU Center

04/26 – Niagara Falls, NY, US – The Rapids Theatre

04/28 – Cleveland, OH, US – House of Blues – Cleveland

04/29 – Angola, IN, US – The Eclectic Room

05/01 – Minneapolis, MN, US – Skyway Theatre

05/02 – Milwaukee, WI, US – The Rave/Eagles Club

05/03 – Ashwaubenon, WI, US – Green Bay Distillery

05/05 – West Des Moines, IA, US – Val Air Ballroom

05/06 – Springfield, MO, US – Gillioz Theatre

05/08 – Kansas City, MO, US – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

05/09 – Maryland Heights, MO, US – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/10 – Tulsa, OK, US – Brady Theater

05/12 – Lincoln, NE, US – Bourbon Theatre

05/13 – Sioux Falls, SD, US – The District

05/15 – Deadwood, SD, US – Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

05/16 – Colorado Springs, CO, US – Sunshine Studios Live

06/12 – Castle Donington, UK – Donington Park