SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Fourth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Sinkane, Yumi Zouma and Seratones

As we close out January and are just a few months away from SXSW 2020, the festival has begun its weekly announcement of bands. These are smaller announcements than the previous lineup drops and mostly consist of relatively unknown artists. There are a few bigger names to pick out of the bunch this week, including Sinkane, Yumi Zouma and Seratones. SXSW Music Festival 2020 is the 34th anniversary of the festival, and it will be held in Austin, TX from March 16-22.

Seratones are a soul-influenced rock band from Shreveport, LA. They’re currently signed to Fat Possum records and have released two albums, the first in 2016 called Get Gone and the second last year called Power. It’s not their first time playing SXSW, in fact they played just last year.

Sinkane is a unique artist from Brooklyn, though he was born in London and spent time as a child in Ohio. The Sudanese-American musician blends a variety of influences into his idiosyncratic style. He’s currently signed to City Slang and has released several records, the latest studio album being 2019’s Dépaysé. Before that he released Life and Livin’ It in 2017.

Yumi Zouma is an indie pop group from New Zealand that electronics into their sugar-coated sound. The band announced their new album Truth Or Consequences, which will be released in March on Polyvinyl. It’s the follow-up to their last album Willowbank, which was released in 2017.

Other artists that are being announced as a part of this round of showcasing artist are Friendship, a Philadelphia-based indie rock band that just released a new album called Dreamin’, Ariel View, a psych-rock band that just signed to Epitaph Records for their most recent 2019 album Until My Lungs Are Cleared, Seattle sibling rock band The Black Tones, southern singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle, Stephen Stills’s son Chris Stills and Boston rock band Dead Poet Society.