Stereolab Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

English-French avant-pop band, Stereolab, announced their Spring 2020 tour dates, on Jan. 23, 2020. The band will be traveling across Europe and Asian in March, and then will head to The United States to conclude their tour in May.

The tour will kick off on Mar. 2, in Auckland, NZ at the Hollywood Avondale, and will conclude on Mar. 21 in Beijing, CH. Throughout the month of March, the band will be covering New Zealand, Australia, The Philippines, Japan and China.

Following this set of the set, Stereolab will kick off their US tour with their first show on May 1 in Miami, FL at III Points. The band will conclude the tour in San Francisco, CA, at The Warfield Theater.

On top of this tour, Stereolab is set to perform at the Deer Shed Festival 11 on Jul 24-26, at the Baldersby Park Topcliffe, in North Yorkshire. The festival will also be featuring hit acts Baxter Dury, Kate Tempest, The Twilight Sad and many more.

Tickets for the upcoming Spring 2020 tour will go on sale Jan. 24. Tickets to the New Zealand, Australia, Japan and China dates are currently on sale.

Stereolab Spring 2020 Tour:

03/02 – Auckland, NZ – The Hollywood Avondale

03/03 – Wellington, NZ – San Fran

03/05 – Adelaide, AU – RCC Fringe

03/06 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Zoo

03/06 – Sydney, AU – Factory Theatre

03/10 – Fremantle, AU – Freo Social

03/13 – Manilla, PH – Solaire Tent

03/16 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom

03/17 – Osaka, JP – Shangri La

05/01 – Miami, FL – III Points

05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/04 – Carborro, NC – Cats Cradle

05/05 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

05/07 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

05/08 – Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/10 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

05/13 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

05/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05/18 – Big Sur, CA – Big Sur HMML

05/19 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre