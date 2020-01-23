Stereolab Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

English-French avant-pop band, Stereolab, announced their Spring 2020 tour dates, on Jan. 23, 2020. The band will be traveling across Europe and Asian in March, and then will head to The United States to conclude their tour in May.
The tour will kick off on Mar. 2, in Auckland, NZ at the Hollywood Avondale, and will conclude on Mar. 21 in Beijing, CH. Throughout the month of March, the band will be covering New Zealand, Australia, The Philippines, Japan and China.
Following this set of the set, Stereolab will kick off their US tour with their first show on May 1 in Miami, FL at III Points. The band will conclude the tour in San Francisco, CA, at The Warfield Theater.
On top of this tour, Stereolab is set to perform at the Deer Shed Festival 11 on Jul 24-26, at the Baldersby Park Topcliffe, in North Yorkshire. The festival will also be featuring hit acts Baxter Dury, Kate Tempest, The Twilight Sad and many more.
Tickets for the upcoming Spring 2020 tour will go on sale Jan. 24. Tickets to the New Zealand, Australia, Japan and China dates are currently on sale.
Stereolab Spring 2020 Tour:
03/02 – Auckland, NZ – The Hollywood Avondale
03/03 – Wellington, NZ – San Fran
03/05 – Adelaide, AU – RCC Fringe
03/06 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Zoo
03/06 – Sydney, AU – Factory Theatre
03/10 – Fremantle, AU – Freo Social
03/13 – Manilla, PH – Solaire Tent
03/16 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom
03/17 – Osaka, JP – Shangri La
05/01 – Miami, FL – III Points
05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/04 – Carborro, NC – Cats Cradle
05/05 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
05/07 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
05/08 – Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/10 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
05/13 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
05/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
05/18 – Big Sur, CA – Big Sur HMML
05/19 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre