Stephen Malkmus Announces New Album Traditional Techniques for March 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Xian Man”

American Indie veteran, Stephen Joseph Malkmus, popularly known for his talent in the indie rock band, Pavement, announced his new album, Traditional Techniques, set to release Mar. 2020. Simultaneous to his announcement, Malkmus dropped his new song, “Xian Man,” available on all streaming platforms.

Gaining over 12,000 views on YouTube, “Xian Man,” starts of with a catchy folk-like riff. His relaxed vocals set the stage for a riverside vibe, drawing in the listener with his mix of indie and folk.

Halfway through the song, Malkmus busts out a trippy guitar solo, the edgy sound correlates perfectly with the message he sends through his lyrics. The emotion sent through his voice and the guitar is perfect for a long drive.

“I’m Miles Davis better than anyone of you,” Malkmus sings. “Leaving no thumbprints, for the love of a Xian Man.”

As the song nears the end, a western-like riff makes its way to the top, taking center stage. The song fades out as the music rings in the memory of the listener.

Traditional Techniques is a new step for Malkmus, as the album is more of a folk-themed record. The album will feature 10 new songs, with Xian Man as the lead single.

Traditional Techniques Tracklist: