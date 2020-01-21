The Growlers Announce Summer 2020 A Natural Affair Tour Dates

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 21st, 2020 - 5:11 PM

SoCal’s own “Beach Goth” rockers The Growlers announced the summer leg of the 2020 A Natural Affair Tour will kick off June 3, in Tulsa and conclude with two nights at NYC’s Webster Hall on June 18 and 19, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will include stops in Austin, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Bonnaroo.

The full 48-city kicks off next week with three shows at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, before the band heads overseas for shows in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, The Netherlands, the U.K. and Ireland. The Growlers return stateside March 6, with a show at Soma in San Diego, and make stops at the M3F Fest in Phoenix and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, Natural Affair, which was released late last year positive reviews.

THE GROWLERS – NATURAL AFFAIR WORLD TOUR 2020

02/05 – Hamburg, DE – Große Freiheit 36

02/06 – Dresden, DE – Reithalle

02/07 – Berlin, DE – Astra

02/08 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

02/10 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

02/11 – Zurich, CH – Kraufleuten

02/12 – Milan, IT – Magnolia

02/13 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE – Gisbon

02/17 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

02/18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

02/19 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

02/21 – London, UK – Roundhouse

02/22 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

02/23 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

02/25 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

03/06 – San Diego, CA – Soma

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ – M3F

03/08 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

03/09 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

03/11 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

03/12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

03/14 – Reno, NV – Cargo

03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

03/18 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

03/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03/25 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

03/26 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

03/27 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

05/01 – Mexico City, MX – Plaza Condesa

05/01 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

06/03 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

06/04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

06/05 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

06/08 – St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

06/09 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

06/16 – Norfolk, VA– The Norvo

06/18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

06/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz