The Growlers Announce Summer 2020 A Natural Affair Tour Dates

SoCal’s own “Beach Goth” rockers The Growlers announced the summer leg of the 2020 A Natural Affair Tour will kick off June 3, in Tulsa and conclude with two nights at NYC’s Webster Hall on June 18 and 19, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will include stops in Austin, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Bonnaroo.
The full 48-city kicks off next week with three shows at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, before the band heads overseas for shows in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, The Netherlands, the U.K. and Ireland. The Growlers return stateside March 6, with a show at Soma in San Diego, and make stops at the M3F Fest in Phoenix and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, Natural Affair, which was released late last year positive reviews.
THE GROWLERS – NATURAL AFFAIR WORLD TOUR 2020
02/05 – Hamburg, DE – Große Freiheit 36
02/06 – Dresden, DE – Reithalle
02/07 – Berlin, DE – Astra
02/08 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
02/10 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
02/11 – Zurich, CH – Kraufleuten
02/12 – Milan, IT – Magnolia
02/13 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks
02/15 – Frankfurt, DE – Gisbon
02/17 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
02/18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
02/19 – Lille, FR – Aeronef
02/21 – London, UK – Roundhouse
02/22 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
02/23 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
02/25 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory
03/06 – San Diego, CA – Soma
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ – M3F
03/08 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
03/09 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
03/11 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre
03/12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre
03/14 – Reno, NV – Cargo
03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
03/18 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater
03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
03/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
03/25 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
03/26 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
03/27 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
05/01 – Mexico City, MX – Plaza Condesa
05/01 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05/02 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05/03 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
06/03 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
06/04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
06/05 – Austin, TX – Stubbs
06/08 – St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
06/09 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
06/16 – Norfolk, VA– The Norvo
06/18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
06/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz