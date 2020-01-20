Prince Family’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Minnesota Doctor and Illinois Hospital Dismissed

Home News Ashwin Chary January 20th, 2020 - 10:06 PM

In the recent months, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late American singer and songwriter, Prince, has been dismissed. The dismissal of this case suggests the family members of the late musician have reach settlements with the Minnesota doctor who oversaw Prince weeks before his death, and the Illinois hospital where he was admitted for an opioid overdose, seven days before his death.

The lawsuit was originally filed in April 2018 by Prince’s family, claiming the defendants failed to prevent his death. In May 2018, Prince’s family sued Walgreens for dispensing narcotics to Prince for invalid reasons, stating the pharmacy failed to do their diligence and perform proper drug utilization review.

By the summer of 2018, defendants were slowly getting dismissed from the case, and by August 2018, the claims against Walgreens have been dismissed, followed by the claims against Dr. Michael.

Following the Walgreens dismissal, Prince’s family mentioned they were going to pursue and move forward with the new lawsuit in Minnesota. The family’s attorney, John Goetz, mentioned in a statement how the family believed the lawsuit always belonged in Minnesota, as Prince lived in Minnesota all of his life.

Prince’s siblings are currently waiting for proper valuation for his estate. His sister, Tyka Nelson, and his late brother, Alfred Jackson, have entered an agreement with Primary Wave, selling a portion of their share of the estate for an undisclosed amount.

Susan Link, a Minneapolis estate attorney, has mentioned disagreements between the siblings have caused stalled resolutions. It is currently unknown when the siblings will settles the legal issues regarding his estate.