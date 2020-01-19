Tame Impala Debut Groovy Track “Lost In Yesterday”

Home News Peter Mann January 19th, 2020 - 2:22 AM

Australian psychedelic rock project Tame Impala spearheaded by its brainchild, Kevin Parker, has recently released their fourth single “Lost in Yesterday” from their forthcoming fourth full length studio album The Slow Rush. The highly anticipated follow up to Tame Impala’s critically acclaimed third studio album, 2015’s Currents, The Slow Rush is slated for a February 14 release via Modular/Island Records Australia. According to Pitchfork, “The band has previously shared three other songs from the record: ‘Posthumous Forgiveness,’ ‘Borderline,’ and ‘It Might Be Time.'”

The spacey ethereal dance groove “Lost in Yesterday” is on par with the previously released singles from the forthcoming album, thus far. The track opens up with airy and angelic keys followed by rapidly funky looped drums that kick up the introduction to the track. The thick and punchy bass line really ties the groove of the track really well and complements the overall vibe of the song. Parker gets self-reflective with the track’s lyrics and memories play an integral role in the message behind the track. A great example of this is noted in a previously released Rolling Stone article where Parker sings “Now even though that was a time I hated from day one/Eventually terrible memories turn into great ones.”

As previously reported in the aforementioned Rolling Stone article, Parker is at the controlled helm of their latest musical offering, “The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The album’s 12 tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.” Tame Impala’s current live touring lineup includes frontman Kevin Parker, Cam Avery (bass/synthesizer/backing vocals), Jay Watson (synthesizer/guitar/backing vocals), Dominic Simper (keyboards/guitar) and Julian Barbagallo (drums/backing vocals).

In gearing up for the highly coveted release of their forthcoming musical offering, Tame Impala will be touring North America along with other music festival appearances as well. The aforementioned Rolling Stone article concludes with the following:

“Tame Impala will tour North America this spring alongside Perfume Genius in support of the new album. The trek kicks off March 9th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and concludes August 7th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The group will also headline Bonnaroo in June, sharing the bill with Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend and Tool.”

To listen to “Lost in Yesterday” stream below, via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer